Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt, Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa In Breathtaking White

Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Anne Hathaway, Cara Delevingne, and Dua Lipa graced the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in white outfits.

Fashion
 
| Written By
Anjali Choudhury
Met Gala 2023
1/10
Image: AP

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala 2023 debut in a Prabal Gurung creation. She wore a white gown encrusted with crystals. The actress paired her ensemble with white half-gloves.

Met Gala 2023
2/10
Image: AP

Dua Lipa, who is also the co-chair at this year's Met Gala, stunned in a white Chanel Couture gown from Karl Lagerfeld's 1992 collection.

Met Gala 2023
3/10
Image: AP

Penelope Cruz looked stunning in a hooded sheer white gown at the Met Gala 2023. The outfit was from Chenale's 1988 collection. 

Met Gala 2023
4/10
Image: AP

Cara Delevingne honoured Karl Lagerfeld by wearing a white ensemble with his initials sown with black threads. She also dyed her hair into silver colour.

Met Gala 2023
5/10
Image: AP

Gisele Bundchen wore a white bodycon with silver details. She complemented her ensemble with a faux fur cape.

Met Gala 2023
6/10
Image: AP

Cherelle Griner attended the Met Gala with Brittney Griner. Both complemented each other in colour-contrasting attire.

Met Gala 2023
7/10
Image: AP

Anne Hathaway attended the Met Gala 2023 in a custom-made white gown with a plunging neckline. The actress paired her outfit with statement jewellery and matching heels.

Met Gala 2023
8/10
Image: AP

La La Anthony also donned a white gown to honour Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala 2023. She paired her gown with a golden bracelet, tinted shades, and a matching headband.

Met Gala 2023
9/10
Image: AP

David Byrne wore an all-white suit and appeared on the Met Gala red carpet with a cycle.

Met Gala 2023
10/10
Image: AP

Olivia Wilde wore a cutout white gown and posed with other celebrities on the red carpet. She kept her tresses open to complement her look.

