Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt, Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa In Breathtaking White

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala 2023 debut in a Prabal Gurung creation. She wore a white gown encrusted with crystals. The actress paired her ensemble with white half-gloves.
Dua Lipa, who is also the co-chair at this year's Met Gala, stunned in a white Chanel Couture gown from Karl Lagerfeld's 1992 collection.
Penelope Cruz looked stunning in a hooded sheer white gown at the Met Gala 2023. The outfit was from Chenale's 1988 collection.
Cara Delevingne honoured Karl Lagerfeld by wearing a white ensemble with his initials sown with black threads. She also dyed her hair into silver colour.
Gisele Bundchen wore a white bodycon with silver details. She complemented her ensemble with a faux fur cape.
Cherelle Griner attended the Met Gala with Brittney Griner. Both complemented each other in colour-contrasting attire.
Anne Hathaway attended the Met Gala 2023 in a custom-made white gown with a plunging neckline. The actress paired her outfit with statement jewellery and matching heels.
La La Anthony also donned a white gown to honour Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala 2023. She paired her gown with a golden bracelet, tinted shades, and a matching headband.