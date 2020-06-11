Kate Middleton Shares Images Of Unprecedented Times Submitted Under 'Hold Still' Project

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, shared some of the images and stories submitted for the “Hold Still” project, an ambitious community project to create a unique photographic portrait which captures the spirit, mood, hopes, fears and feelings of the UK. The official Twitter handle of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a video of Middleton in which she shows images submitted under the project.

The Duchess of Cambridge shared some of the images, including a photograph of a medical worker wearing a mask, depicting the hardships during the coronavirus crisis. In the video, she says that the image is hugely moving and very emotional and perfectly described by its title “the man behind the mask”.

“The reality of what lots of the key workers at the frontline are going through,” she adds.

Entry closes next week

Another picture was of a woman and her grandmother playing tic-tac-toe on a glass wall, both on the opposite side of the wall, showing the social distancing in the times of COVID-19.

With one week before the entry window closes for the 'Hold Still' project, The Duchess of Cambridge shares some of the amazing images and stories that have been submitted so far.



The deadline for #HoldStill2020 entries is next Thursday, 18th of June at 6pm UK time. pic.twitter.com/P1YM4QHdTS — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 11, 2020

The project is free and open to all ages and abilities and images must involve people and can be captured on phones or cameras. The closing date for submissions is June 18, 2020, and the National Portrait Gallery said on its website that each image will be assessed on the emotion and experience it conveys rather than its photographic quality or technical expertise.

The photographic portrait should be taken during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and should be based on one of the themes of Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, Acts of Kindness. As many as 100 shortlisted portraits will feature in a virtual exhibition on the Gallery’s website and a selection of images will also be shown across the UK later in the year.

