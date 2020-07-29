Lipstick Day 2020: Take Some Cues On How To Make Your Lipstick Last Longer

From date to a party to an office meeting, the one thing that a girl always worries about is her lipstick smudging. According to a New York-based makeup artist, Abby Lauren, who has more than 10 years of experience in creating long-lasting makeup looks for fashion, bridal, and editorial clientele, looking fresh is all in the formula. Which means a perfect product along with the way of applying the lipstick perfectly can find its way to long-lasting lip colour. So, on this lipstick day 2020, here are some tips and steps that can guide you to ensure long-lasting, smudge-free lip colour-

Lipstick Day 2020: 5 tips to make the lipstick stay all day long

Exfoliate and Hydrate

Exfoliating is one of the most important and first steps to have long-lasting lipstick. It is necessary to exfoliate your lips with a sugar scrub. And Abby says that, the best way to do this is to apply the scrub, let it sit and then remove with a moist washcloth. You can also opt for a soft toothbrush after applying a hydrating lip balm on your lips by gently brushing them.

Prime and Prep

Before you apply your lipstick, you might have to prep your lips with a primer. This is really necessary for someone who has dry lips, otherwise, this step can be skipped by those who have soft lips. And if you do have dry skin and want to offer extra dampness to prep lips for lipstick and make it long last, try applying lip primer on your lips before applying the colour. Opting for this step will offer an all-weather shield and hydration to your lips.

Line and Fill

According to Abby, lip liner is recommended because it keeps the colour from fading. Liner pencils with nude colours provide long-lasting, hydrating, and water-resistant colour to your lips. The experts say that the trick is in applying the lip liner correctly. So, as per Abby, firstly you need to line and fill in the lips completely with a liner. It is advised to use a similar lip liner to line and fill in the lips before applying the lipstick.

Apply and Blot

Experts also say that liquid lip colours are easy to apply, as they are not too dry and also provides opaque coverage all day. And it is advisable by Abby, that if one is looking for long-lasting lip colour, go for matte. After applying the lipstick, swipe on your lip colour and blot until you get that exact hue you want.

Set with Powder

Setting your lips colour with a translucent finishing powder can also help in keeping your lips colour last long. According to Abby, a tiny bit goes a long way and also ensures your lips don’t get cakey. A powder helps in setting the lip colour and also avoids pesky transfers. But, if you have dry lips, avoid the powder because your lip colour can get even more dry, then.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various beauty websites and articles. Republic World does not guarantee 100% effectiveness of these methods.