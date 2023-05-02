Cara Delevingne In Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Oversized Mini Dress At MET Gala 2023 | PHOTOS

Quick links:
Cara Delevingne paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by wearing a white shirt with oversized puffed sleeves at the MET Gala 2023.
Cara's white deep neckline ensemble had Karl's initials sown onto it with black threads. The model's outfit had a mini skirt-like design.
Cara Delevingne opted for black stockings with strapped black heels. She also wore black embellished gloves to complement her look.
Cara accessorised her outfit with several rings and statement jewellery. The model-actress dyed her hair silver to match her ensemble.