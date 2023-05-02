Last Updated:

Cara Delevingne In Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Oversized Mini Dress At MET Gala 2023 | PHOTOS

Cara Delevingne shared her Met Gala 2023 look on Instagram with the caption, "This One's for you KL." Her white dress had Karl's initials sown on it.

Fashion
 
| Written By
Anjali Choudhury
Cara Delevingne
1/5
Image: @caradelevingne/Instagram

Cara Delevingne paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by wearing a white shirt with oversized puffed sleeves at the MET Gala 2023.

Cara Delevingne
2/5
Image: @caradelevingne/Instagram

Cara's white deep neckline ensemble had Karl's initials sown onto it with black threads. The model's outfit had a mini skirt-like design.

Cara Delevingne
3/5
Image: @caradelevingne/Instagram

Cara Delevingne opted for black stockings with strapped black heels. She also wore black embellished gloves to complement her look. 

Cara Delevingne
4/5
Image: @caradelevingne/Instagram

Cara accessorised her outfit with several rings and statement jewellery. The model-actress dyed her hair silver to match her ensemble.

Cara Delevingne
5/5
Image: @caradelevingne/Instagram

Cara completed her look with bold makeup and went for warm-tone lipstick with smokey eyes.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Met Gala 2023: Pedro Pascal, Robert Pattinson, Rami Malek sport unique looks

Met Gala 2023: Pedro Pascal, Robert Pattinson, Rami Malek sport unique looks
Rihanna, Lil Nas X, Jeremy Pope and other celebs bring drama to the Met Gala red carpet

Rihanna, Lil Nas X, Jeremy Pope and other celebs bring drama to the Met Gala red carpet