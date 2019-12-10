Must Have Makeup Applicators Necessary For Seamless Makeup

Makeup is a huge part of women's lives all over the world. Makeup gives you an edge over others by making you feel confident in own your skin. It not only enhances the beauty of a woman, but also helps in making a fashionable statement. There are certain makeup essentials, which are inevitable in your makeup applicators collection. These must-have makeup applicators can completely transform your overall look without being too harsh on your skin and pockets. Take a look some must-have makeup applicators, which should not be skipped.

Different Types Of Makeup Applicators

Makeup Brushes:

Makeup brushes are the classic type of makeup applicators, which have been passed over different generations. A plethora of makeup brushes available in different size and shapes. In fact, you get a different brush for different sections of your face.

Beauty Blender

Beauty blenders come in different shapes and sizes. Depending upon your requirement, you can opt for a beauty blender. A beauty blender is a sponge which helps you to blend your makeup seamlessly into your skin. It is a unique makeup applicator as compared to brushes and silicone blenders. The best thing about a beauty blender is that you can easily cover your dark circles with the help of its tip, without ruining your fingers.

Silicon Sponge

A silicone sponge or a silicone blender is a game-changer in the world of makeup applicators. This is the latest type of makeup application. If you are someone who loves full coverage foundation on face, then this is the makeup tool for you. As the name suggests, it is made up of silicon, with a smooth and flat surface on both sides. All you need to do is put a few drops of your foundation on this silicone blender and apply on your face and you're done.

Makeup Sponge

You must have used a makeup sponge at least once in your life if you love applying compact powder. A makeup sponge is something you get with your compact kit. They work really well for applying compact on cheeks and under eyes. This is a must-have makeup applicator in your makeup applicator collection.