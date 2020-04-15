Old Jeans Hacks: How To Upgrade Your Wardrobe By Recycling Your Jeans Into New Clothes

As the summer season is upon us, it is time to put your jeans at the back of your shelf in the wardrobe and pull out your sundresses and skirts. Before you plan you think about buying new clothes and revamping your wardrobe for the summer season, here are some DIY ideas on how to transform your old pair of jeans into a net garment altogether. Given below are five ideas, you may want to try a couple of them, of all of them during the lockdown.

A pair of shorts

This one is the simplest yet the most useful one for the summer season. A pair of shorts can be styled in a number of ways so there is no harm in adding some pair of shorts to your collection. Watch the tutorial below to see how to turn your jeans into a pair of shorts.

Skirt

Skirts are another very popular choice of clothing during the summers. They look chic and can be styled with t-shirts, tops, blouses, crop tops and body-suits as well. Watch the video below to learn how to turn your jeans into a skirt in an easy way.

Dungaree

Dungarees are a popular choice among girls to wear in the summer season. They can be paired up with cute tops and make for a perfect outfit during the summers. Watch the tutorial below to learn how to make a dungaree from an old pair of jeans.

Turn your old pair of jeans into a denim dress

Wearing a dress in the summer season is the most preferable choice among most of the other clothes. You can reuse your old pair of jeans and make a summer dress for yourself from it. Take a look at the easy tutorial below.

Image Credits: Shutterstock