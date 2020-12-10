Pantone Color Of The Year 2021: Ultimate Gray & Illuminating Yellow Chosen To Be Colors

As 2021 nears, Pantone releases its Color of the Year 2021. Pantone announced that its last year’s colour was Classic Blue and 2019’s colour was Living Coral. This time, the Global Colour Authority has picked not one but two colours for 2021: Pantone Ultimate Grey and Pantone Illuminating Yellow. The two colours are known to be ‘two independent colours that come together to create an aspirational colour pairing, conjoining deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the optimistic promise of a sunshine-filled day.”

Pantone color of the year 2021

The pairing of the two colours of Pantone 17-5104 Ultimate Grey and Pantone Illuminating Yellow are supposed to be aspirational and give us hope in these uncertain times. They are also supposed to represent practicality and optimism to offer strength and positivity according to the Insititute.

As reported by Evening Standard, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute Leatrice Eiseman said that the selection of two independent colours highlight how different elements come together to express a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting, conveying the idea that it's not about one colour or one person, it's about more than one. The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude.

She also added that the colours are practical and rock-solid but also warming and optimistic and the colour is a combination that gives resilience and hope. The vice president of Pantone Colour also said that The Pantone Color 2021 reflects what is taking the global culture, expressing what people are looking for that colour can hope to answer. She also added that as society continues to recognise colour as a critical form of communication, and a way to symbolise thoughts and ideas, many designers and brands are embracing the language of colour to engage and connect.

