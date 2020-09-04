Raveena Tandon Shares Beauty Tip For Soft And Supple Skin, Check Out The Recipe

Actor Raveena Tandon has been sharing a lot of beauty tips in her initiative on social media titled as Beauty Talkies With Rav. Through this small initiative, the actor gives out a few beauty tips for glowing and healthy skin to her fans, on every Wednesday. Earlier, Raveena Tandon gave out beauty tips to keep acne at bay and remedies to brighten rough elbows. This week the actor came up with another beauty tip for glowing skin.

Raveena Tandon's beauty tips

Raveena Tandon shared one of her favourite beauty tips on her Instagram account. She said that ubtan or homemade moisturisers are the best to use when it comes to getting flawless skin. To keep the skin soft and supple, Raveena Tandon suggested using a mixture of whole wheat flour and fresh cream.

Things you need:

Whole Wheat Flour

Fresh Cream

Pinch of Turmeric

Procedure:

Add some fresh cream with whole wheat flour

Apply the mixture on your face, hands and legs

Massage gently till the mixture is dry

Leave it on your skin till the dried mixture turns lumpy and falls off naturally

Raveena Tandon also suggested that you could add a pinch of turmeric to your mixture, to give your skin a little glow. She also suggested in using the homepack one a week, for better skin results. Raveena Tandon has been sharing her beauty tips for several weeks and has been getting a positive response from her fans.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in the movie Khandaani Shafakhana. She made a special appearance in Sheher Ki Ladki song. The actor is now all set to make an appearance in a Kannada film. She will be seen in Prashanth Neel’s K.G.F: Chapter 2. The film includes an ensemble cast of actors Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag and Malavika Avinash. The film was supposed to release in October, but the dates have been pushed forward due to the Pandemic and Sanjay Dutt's health. Apart from appearing in films, Raveena Tandon has also been a part of several reality shows as a judge.

