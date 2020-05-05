Salon At Home: 3 DIY Honey Face Masks To Keep Skin-related Problems At Bay Amid Lockdown

The summer has hit everyone harder this year around due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Ever since the Prime Minister of India has imposed a nationwide lockdown, the entire country has come to a standstill. Everyone is stuck indoors, practising self-isolation, putting each one's regular routine on hold. This summer can be quite difficult for a lot of folks who painstakingly take care of their skin and follow a strict skincare regime.

However, due to the lockdown, no access to salons and unavailability of skincare products can deeply bother a lot of skincare enthusiasts. It is a lesser-known fact that the bottle of honey lying in the cabinets of your kitchen can be of utmost use for taking due care of your skin and keeping all the skin-related problems at bay in such difficult times.

Also Read | Skincare: 5 Avocado Benefits That Can Help With Skin Problems

Also Read | DIY Beauty Skincare Products That You Can Easily Make At Home, Read Here

3 DIY honey masks for all the skincare enthusiasts out there:

1) Honey and Banana mask

For making this face mask, all you need is one banana and a tablespoon of honey mixed with some freshly-squeezed lemon juice. Apply the mask on your face and let it rest on your face for a few minutes. Later, wash your face with lukewarm water as it will help you get rid of black spots.

2) Honey and Cinnamon mask

This mask's recipe comprises two tablespoons of honey and one teaspoon of cinnamon. Squeeze some fresh lemon juice in it and mix it well. After the mask is ready, apply it on your face and let it rest for about 10 minutes. Later, wash your face with lukewarm water and you will observe that it has helped you lighten dark spots on your face.

3) Honey and Strawberry mask

For this face mask, take one tablespoon of honey and three strawberries. Crush the strawberries well before adding them into honey and then mix it well until the face mask is ready. Later, apply the mask on your face and gently rub your face in circular motions for good 2-3 minutes. This mask has great exfoliation properties and will also help prevent acne breakouts.

Also Read | Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Detoxify Oily Skin At Home; Check Mini Skincare Guide

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes only. It is not at all intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Also Read | Here Are Some Common Skincare Mistakes That One Should Avoid In Their Routine