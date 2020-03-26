Sneakers Can Be Styled In These Unique Ways; See Style Tips Here

Sneakers is currently an ongoing trend, several celebrities and fashionistas are seen donning the sneakers look and giving fans fashion inspiration. The new sneakers' style is in vogue as one can pair their sneakers with any outfit. It is also said that wearing sneakers helps a lot as it is very comfortable to move about and also it is very stylish and classy.

The new sneakers trend is gaining a lot of love from several people. Fashionistas can be seen pairing their sneakers with any outfit such as traditional wear, workwear, date night-wear and many more. And if you are looking out to opt for the sneakers outfit, here are five tips that will help you style your sneakers.

Casual wear

One can style their sneakers with a casual outfit such as normal jeans and top. Make sure you opt for minimal makeup, wavy hairdo and no jewellery.

Formal wear

One can style their sneakers look with a formal outfit such as a blazer and a shirt. One can opt for a sleek hairdo, dewy makeup and a watch.

Traditional wear

One can style their sneakers with a traditional outfit such a saree or a lehenga. You can also opt for traditional jewellery, dewy makeup and a braided hairdo.

Also read | Bollywood Celebrities Nailing The 'Dad Sneaker' Trend; See Pics

With a skirt and top

One can style their sneakers with a skirt and top. One can also opt for a wavy hairdo and minimal makeup.

Also read | Alia Bhatt To Shraddha Kapoor: Celebs In White Sneakers To Take Style Inspiration From

Gym wear

One can style their sneakers with a gym outfit. One can opt for track pants, Spaghetti top and a pair of jacket and opt for a natural hairdo.

Also read | Alia Bhatt To Ananya Panday; Celeb-approved Ways To Sport Hoop Earrings

Over a dress

One can style their sneakers over a casual dress. One can also opt for a natural hairdo, minimal makeup and a delicate piece of necklace.

Also read | Alia Bhatt Left Injured While Shooting For Film, Shares Update On Recovery