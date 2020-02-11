Janhvi Kapoor Was Snapped In The City Today Flaunting Casuals; PICS INSIDE

Actresss Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted in the city walking out of a store in a casual look. The Dhadak actor greeted the papped and quickly drove off . The actress was spotted a white top which she paired with grey coloured shorts. She paired her outfit with blue and red flip-flops and a yellow tote bag. She kept her hair open and opted for minimal makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movies

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix Originals webs series Ghost Stories directed by Zoya Akhtar. The series had three other segments directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar. Jahnvi Kapoor's last silver screen release was her debut movie Dhadak. Although she did not have any release since then, Janhvi has a host of movies in her kitty. She is currently awaiting the release of Bombay Girl and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, both of which are slated to release in 2020. Other upcoming movies of Janhvi Kapoor include Dostana 2, RoohiAfza, Valimai, Takht and Unmaadhai.

