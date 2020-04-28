Sweat-proof Hairstyles To Try Out & Keep Looking Fabulous Even In The Heat; Check It Out

Even if one cannot go out due to the lockdown in the country, there is no reason not to look and feel pretty at home. And with summer approaching knowing a few sweat-proof hairstyles will only add to the relief from the heat as one engages in various activities around the house. Thus, for those who want to keep their fashion quotient high even during the lockdown, here are a few ideas on how to tie hair in summer:

High ponytail

Image credit: Shutterstock

One of the most classic and easy to do sweat-proof hairstyles is a high ponytail. It helps in keeping the loose strands away. Not only that but also a kind of hairstyle which can bear high-intensity activities throughout the day.

Also Read: DIY Tips On How To Shape Eyebrows At Home During Lockdown; Read Here

Crown Braid

Image credit: Shutterstock

Crown braids give a formal touch to the look and one can go for it if they have some urgent office meeting to attend from home during this lockdown. Make a braid and pin it around the head. This will also make sure the wispy strands are kept in place rather flying every which way.

Also Read: 5 Fat-burning Foods That Help Those Leading A Sedentary Lifestyle

French Twist

Image credit: Shutterstock

One of the most classic hairstyles of all times is the french twist. To carry out this hairstyle, one needs to roll the whole length of hair at the back and secure it with pins. However, with this hairstyle, the wayward strands of hair will not be in place but it will definitely give an elegant touch.

Also Read: Oily Skin Bothering You? Try These 5 DIY Face Packs To Get Rid Of It

Space Buns

Image credit: Shutterstock

Space buns are one of the funkiest looking hairstyles that one can opt for in summertime to keep the sweat away. if one remembers, this hairstyle was also opted by Tokyo from Money Heist and looked adorable no doubt. It also makes sure to keep the hair in place especially for those with medium length hair.

Also Read: 5 Eyeliner Styles That Will Help You Change Your Look Completely

Low Bun

Image credit: Shutterstock

A low bun is also one of the easiest summer hairstyle ideas to try out from. Simply gather all the hair at the nape area trying to pin up as much of the loose strands as possible. Secure it with a pin in place.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Can Sport Any Hairstyle, And Her Instagram Is Proof

Also Read: DIY Sheet Mask: How To Make Sheet Masks At Home For Skincare Routine?