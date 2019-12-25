Taylor Swift's Fashionably Trendy Instagram Looks Are Fashion Goals

Taylor Swift is reportedly one of the biggest pop stars in the world. She debuted her debut album in 2006. That debut album of Taylor Swift went on to become a multiple Grammy award-winner. Taylor’s Swift’s music and songs range in style and genres even if she is mainly famous for her own hit numbers. She also has written some hit songs for other artists. Taylor is not only a popular music artist but she is also highly appreciated for her sense of style. She constantly keeps updating her trendy photos on the social media site which never fail to give amazing fashion goals. Here, we have hand-picked some of her best looks-

Here's how Taylor Swift slays her fashion looks and inspires her fans

1. In this picture, Taylor Swift's style game is on-point. The singer looks drop-dead gorgeous here. The floor-length red wine colour gown with floral designs on it with a deep sweetheart neckline is a must-have outfit. She has tied her hair in a low neck bun and earring that make her face look more pretty.

2. In this picture, Taylor Swift's style is just ravishing and makes her look more attractive due to her messy looks. Taylor is seen wearing a black colour bralette and a white shirt. She enhanced her look with astonishing high heel boots. Her open messy hair and dark lipstick shade perfectly complemented her look.

3. In this picture, Taylor Swift's is looking extremely elegant in her cute multicolour dress. She is wearing a pink bralette inside the jacket and a black colour long leg boots to go perfectly with the look.

4. In this post, Taylor Swift's style is simply slaying in her fabulous black and white look. She is wearing a black shimmery and white top on a denim mini skirt. She complimented the look with her long black heels.

5. In this Instagram post, Taylor Swift's style is so different and stylish. She is wearing a multi-colour short dress and the same colour and designed shorts over it. Her golden sandals and curly hair look are perfectly complimenting her outfit and style.

