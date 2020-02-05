The Shag Cut Returns After Ruling The Late 90s; Here's Everything You Need To Know

While 2019 has witnessed biggest celebrities sporting trendy blunt bob cut with grace, this year, a new hairstyle will take over. The previous year, everyone chopped off their long hair for a practical look. However, they are growing back their wild waves. Here's everything to know about the latest hair fashion.

The Shag cut is back in trend

The Shag cut, was a craze in the 90s and has marked its return. According to a report, Salon 64’s stylist Bradley Deeming calls its return a ‘revolution’ and says that shag might stick for longer than the ongoing year. He adds by saying that undone messy hairdo’s featuring a firm shape resonates with the shag cut. Deeming also believes that it has “potential to replace the classic ruched wave”.

Also read: Shikhar Dhawan Trolls Cheteshwar Pujara For His Hairstyle In Throwback Pic From 2010

Celebrities sporting the shag cut

Nowadays, celebrities including Selena Gomez and Alexa Chung are rocking this messy style. As per a report, Bradley Deeming suggests a hairstyle featuring maximum layers and curly fringe for a bold look. The stylist also describes that there are numerous methods to keep your hair nourished and shiny throughout the process.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan's Different Hairstyles From 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' To 'Love Aaj Kal'

About shaggy hairstyles

The shag cut does not need to be short-cropped hair. It fancies on any length with additional layers. With bob hairstyle, you can opt for a textured cut. Otherwise, you can sport a messy look with a pixie cut. Shag haircuts are gorgeous. Whether you're opting for a shaggy bob or leaving your long, explore great shag cuts.

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Hairstyles That Have Influenced Major Hair Trend In The Past Year

Also read: Katrina Kaif's Hairstyle Is Absolute Style Goals; Here Is How To Get Beachy Waves Like Her