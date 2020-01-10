Shikhar Dhawan Trolls Cheteshwar Pujara For His Hairstyle In Throwback Pic From 2010

India opener Shikhar Dhawan is quite a prankster in the Indian team and is known for his sense of humour. Time and again, he has left his fans and teammates in splits with his comments or social media posts. The southpaw was at it again as he trolled India's premier Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for his unusual haircut back in 2010.

Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram where he uploaded a picture of Cheteshwar Pujara from 2010. Pujara was seen sitting besides Ajinkya Rahane in what appears to be an award ceremony. He wrote on the picture, "Haye kya hairstyle tha tera @cheteshwarpujara" which loosely translates to "Wow, what an amazing hairstyle you had @cheteshwarpujara" Recently, Dhawan had also poked fun at Pujara after the latter took a wicket in a Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra, showing their great camaraderie.

Ind vs SL: Shikhar Dhawan trolls Cheteshwar Pujara

Ind vs SL: Shikhar Dhawan says it is a fresh start for him

Shikhar Dhawan endured a painful 2019 with a fractured finger, swollen neck, bruised eye and gashed knee, but the India opener was ready to make a fresh start reminding one and all that his class was permanent and he had not forgotten how to bat. Dhawan, who is back after recovering from a knee injury sustained during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that required 25 stitches, knows that the road ahead was a bit tricky with KL Rahul being in brilliant form in white-ball cricket. Dhawan had a moderate outing in the second T20I vs Sri Lanka as his innings never got going.

Shikhar Dhawan, who is known to play aggressively, was kept rather quiet. He scored 32 off 29 balls before being trapped in front of the wicket by Wanindu Hasaranga. Meanwhile, India registered an emphatic 7-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Meanwhile, India will now take on the Lankans in the third and final T20I on January 10 in Pune.

(Image Courtesy: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram story)