Types Of Kurtis That You Can Wear This Summer Minus The Dupatta

Whenever you are in doubt of what ethnic outfit to wear for the next family or religious function, the mighty Kurti comes to your rescue. Kurtis is a piece of ethnic wear that can go from being simply casual to the dazzling diva look by just styling it right. However, if you always thought that every kurta needs a dupatta as its best friend, then these celeb-inspired Kurti looks will prove you wrong.

Types of Kurtis that you can sport by skipping the dupatta

1. Sonam Kapoor recently donned this yellow silk, Kurti. She paired the kurta with a pair of dark-coloured, embroidered pants. However, this time, she decided to skip the dupatta and opt for a green long jacket that gives a contrasting effect.

2. If you have always been a fan of the Kurti and jacket look then this style by Kangana Ranaut will take it a notch higher. The actor wore yellow kurta and pants and paired it with a navy blue printed jacket. However, she styled the whole look by adding a belt.

3. Kriti Sanon recently sported floral, Anarkali Kurti by Rohit Bal. She styled her hair into a bun and added a rose that gave the whole look a retro feel. The actor made heads turn with the velvet neckline and sheer sleeves.

4. One can never go wrong with a Kurti which has a slit in the middle. Karisma Kapoor recently donned this look for an event and we cannot get enough. She styled it with a similar pair of printed pants and a braided hairstyle.

5. Vidya Balan surely knows how to carry any ethnic look with utmost grace and elegance. This monochrome look by the actor is perfect if you are confused about what to pair your Kurti with. She completed the look with heels and a high ponytail.

