Winter Fashion For A Lazy Girl Made Easy With These Easy Yet Chic Celebrity Looks

Winters is known to be a season of experimental fashion. Layer it right or add a pop of colour to your basic blacks and everything will turn out to be a good outfit. Winter fashion is easy as all you need to do is select and layer. Bollywood stars are known to be major trendsetters in India. Apart from setting trends, they also give us major fashion inspirations with the way they carry themselves. Here are a few celebrity-inspired winter fashion looks that would be a lazy girl's winter fashion guide.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone pulled off a pink contrasting colour outfit for a promotional event. The actor wore a baby pink coloured cigarette pants and paired it up with a slightly dark pink coloured knitted sweater. The sweater has a turtle neck detailing with bishop sleeves. For her glam, she kept it simple with mascara lashed eyes and nude lip colour. Her hair was tied up in a sleek ponytail. The actor's look was completed with nude stilettos. It is a perfect basic look that is easy and effortless yet elegant and chic.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra gave all vacation vibes when she wore a black sweatshirt dress. The actor donned a black graphic sweatshirt dress paired with skin fit leggings. She kept it glammed up with a black beanie and black heeled boots. For accessories, she carried a black cross-body bag and black sunglasses.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor kept is simple yet experimental with the outfit she wore for a photoshoot. The actor wore a black high-neck T-shirt paired with a striped flared skirt. She layered it with a black leather jacket. The actor completed the look with black knee-high boots. For her glam, she kept it minimalistic with mascara lashed eyes and red lip colour. Her hair was well-brushed straightened let loose on her shoulders. This look is both chic and sporty perfect for a brunch or a girl gang day-out.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's airport look is a perfect fit for winter fashion outfit. She wore an emerald green knee-length dress paired with a grey checkered blazer and black skin-fit leggings. The actor completed the look with a black bag and tan coloured boots. Her makeup was simple and her hair was tied up in a ponytail.

