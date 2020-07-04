4th Of July Inspirational Quotes To Forward To Your Friends And Share On Social Media

The United States of America celebrate their freedom on the 4th of July, every year. The country takes this day to celebrate the ideals of freedom, justice and liberty. To celebrate this glorifying day, it is essential to sit back and read what the ideals of your country are and remember the people who sacrificed to make the United States of America a free land. Read some inspiring quotes on this important day.

4th of July Inspirational quotes

In recognizing the humanity of our fellow beings, we pay ourselves the highest tribute. - Thurgood Marshall

My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together. —Desmond Tutu

Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly.—Langston Hughes

If there is no struggle, there is no progress.—Frederick Douglass

Also Read: World's First International Telephone Call Was Made Between Canada-US On This Day In 1881

The time is always right to do what is right.- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr

If we accept and acquiesce in the face of discrimination, we accept the responsibility ourselves and allow those responsible to salve their conscience by believing that they have our acceptance and concurrence. We should, therefore, protest openly everything… that smacks of discrimination or slander. —Mary McLeod Bethune

Also Read: Devshayani Ekadashi Quotes To Share On The Auspicious Day With Friends And Family

Source: Jill Wellington/Pixabay

Inspirational 4th of July quotes

Truth is powerful and it prevails.—Sojourner Truth

Then join hand in hand, brave Americans all! By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall. – John Dickinson

Also Read: Canada Day Images for You To Send To Your Friends And Family On This Special Occasion

I believe in America because we have great dreams, and because we have the opportunity to make those dreams come true.– Wendell L. Wilkie

We on this continent should never forget that men first crossed the Atlantic not to find soil for their ploughs but to secure liberty for their souls. – Robert J. McCracken

The United States is the only country with a known birthday. – James G. Blaine

You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence every July 4th, not with a parade of guns, tanks, and soldiers who file by the White House in a show of strength and muscle, but with family picnics where kids throw Frisbees, the potato salad gets iffy, and the flies die from happiness. You may think you have overeaten, but it is patriotism. – Erma Bombeck

Also Read: World Day Against Child Labour 2020: Know Its Meaning, Significance, & Observance