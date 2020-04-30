Bagalamukhi Jayanti 2020: Know Its Significance And How The Festival Is Celebrated

Vaishakh Shukla Ashtami is celebrated as Bagalmukhi Jayanti to honour the birth of Goddess Bagalmukhi. Bagalamukhi Jayanti 2020 will see devotees fasting all across the country. Every year Yagya and other religious practices are organised on this day however, Bagalamukhi Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated by everyone by staying in isolation. Social gatherings, visiting temples is strictly prohibited as per the Government of India. Bagalamukhi Jayanti 2020 falls on May 1, this year.

Significance of Bagalmukhi Jayanti

According to religious belief, those who are going through the main or sub-period of Mars (Mangal) are advised to perform puja of Maa Bagalmukhi with dedication and devotion to remove all the malefic effects caused by the planet Mars. This puja is recommended to avoid unusual happenings so that life can be lived with prosperity. Maa Bagalmukhi puja is also performed to review kundalis.

Several Mantras are recited for the purity of a particular individual. According to mythological beliefs, it is also said that Goddess Bagalmukhi’s puja will help to arouse the adhisthana chakra which will make her relieve her devotees from problems related to negative energies and enemies.

Goddess Bagalmukhi is also known as Pitambara. It is said that the goddess loves colour yellow and hence the puja is carried out in yellow ensembles. The word ‘Bagala’ is derived from the Sanskrit word, ‘Valga’ which means, bride. Reciting Ma Bagalmukhi’s mantras on this day relieves a devotes from problems indulging with marriage and more.

Mantras to recite on Bagalamukhi Jayanti 2020:

श्री ब्रह्मास्त्र-विद्या बगलामुख्या नारद ऋषये नम: शिरसि।

त्रिष्टुप् छन्दसे नमो मुखे। श्री बगलामुखी दैवतायै नमो ह्रदये।

ह्रीं बीजाय नमो गुह्ये। स्वाहा शक्तये नम: पाद्यो:।

ऊँ नम: सर्वांगं श्री बगलामुखी देवता प्रसाद सिद्धयर्थ न्यासे विनियोग:।

सौवर्णामनसंस्थितां त्रिनयनां पीतांशुकोल्लसिनीम्

हेमावांगरूचि शशांक मुकुटां सच्चम्पकस्रग्युताम्

हस्तैर्मुद़गर पाशवज्ररसना सम्बि भ्रति भूषणै

व्याप्तांगी बगलामुखी त्रिजगतां सस्तम्भिनौ चिन्तयेत्।

ऊँ ह्रीं बगलामुखी सर्वदुष्टानां

वाचं मुखं पदं स्तंभय जिह्ववां कीलय

बुद्धि विनाशय ह्रीं ओम् स्वाहा।

