Basant Panchami 2020: How To Celebrate The Auspicious Day And What To Eat

Basant Panchami is a Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, celebrated on the fifth day of the month Magha, as per the Hindu calendar. This day marks the end of winter season and the arrival of spring. This year Basant Panchami falls on January 29.

On this festival, the colour yellow holds a significance as it symbolises the vibrancy of life. Be it the yellow outfits for food in yellow colour, the whole place bursts with yellow. From offering prayers to preparing food in a yellow colour like Boondi, there are various ways to celebrate the festival.

Basant Panchami 2020: How to celebrate the festival

One can offer prayers and seek blessings from Goddess Saraswati by placing stationery items like paper, notebooks and pen at her feet. Wearing yellow outfits on this day symbolizes the significance of the colour on this auspicious day. Also, one can learn to chant the Mantra during the puja.

Enjoying the vibrant festival of spring by flying kites with them is yet another way one can celebrate Basant Panchami. Apart from this, one of the most important things to get involved in preparing food in a yellow colour like sweet saffron rice, which are considered special offerings to Devi Saraswati.

Basant Panchami Foods: Here are some recipes which you can to try out this festival.

Kesari Sheera

Also known as Kesari Halwa, Kesari Sheera is prepared from roasted grains. Using ghee, sugar and dry fruits, the roasted grain is thickened and flavoured using these ingredients. The recipe is infused with saffron.

Boondi

One of the famous Basant Panchami foods, it is widely distributed during the spring festival. Boondi is prepared from fried chickpea flour that is dipped in sugar syrup. It is also considered to be deities' favourite dish.

Rajbhog

A popular Bengali dessert, Rajbog is quite similar to Rasgulla. It is similar in looks just like Rasgulla but the colour is yellow. Prepared from cottage cheese and a mix of dry fruits stuffed in the cheese, this is one of the delicious Basant Panchami foods.

Here are some of the Basant Panchami Images to forward your friends and family

The color of Basant is yellow which symbolizes peace, prosperity, light, energy, and optimism. This is why people wear yellow clothes and make traditional delicacies in yellow hues.



Wishing you all a very Happy Vasant Panchami. ☺️🪁#vasantpanchami #saraswatipuja pic.twitter.com/pDSPQWtyLa — Lalqilla Rice (@lalqilla_rice) January 28, 2020

May divine blessings of Goddess be with you, Goddess Saraswati is Ray of hope, happiness and Peace, May Goddess Saraswati Bless you with Intellect, Knowledge and Wisdom.#VasantPanchami#SaraswatiPuja#Hoteldiggipalace #Hotelsinjaipur #Besthospitalityhttps://t.co/4m1P5LClqb pic.twitter.com/d0N0OHQnoZ — Hotel Diggi Palace (@DiggiPalace) January 28, 2020

