Basant Panchami Poems In Hindi That You Can Share With Your Friends And Family

Vasant Panchami, also known as Basant Panchami, is one of the most auspicious events in India. The festival marks the arrival of spring and is also marks the preparations for Holi, that is celebrated 40 days later. During Basant Panchami, people worship the goddess Saraswati by conducting holy Saraswati Pujas. Basant Panchami is celebrated in accordance with the Hindu calendar and this year, Basant Panchami 2020 will be celebrated on January 29, 2020. As the festival is dedicated to Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, language, music and arts, many people recite and share poems during the celebrations. If you want to share some poems dedicated to Saraswati, then here are a few Basant Panchami poems in Hindi.

Basant Panchami poems in Hindi

Basant Panchami is celebrated across India and is dedicated to the Goddess Saraswati, who is also the patron God of poems. You might want to share some poems with your friends and family during this auspicious event. Below are a few Basant Panchami poems in Hindi.

May your life be filled with the eternal light of knowledge May the divine grace of God be with you Goddess Saraswati is the Light of Hope and Peace Pray Goddess Saraswati Blessings remain with us throughout Life Happy Basant Panchami from Absolute Public Relation.#Happy #Basant pic.twitter.com/ukDPcIyh73 — Absolute Public Relations (@AbsolutePublic) January 29, 2020

देखो बसंत ऋतु है आयी । अपने साथ खेतों में हरियाली लायी ॥ किसानों के मन में हैं खुशियाँ छाई । घर-घर में हैं हरियाली छाई ॥ हरियाली बसंत ऋतु में आती है । गर्मी में हरियाली चली जाती है ॥ हरे रंग का उजाला हमें दे जाती है । यही चक्र चलता रहता है ॥ नहीं किसी को नुकसान होता है । देखो बसंत ऋतु है आयी ॥ [Source]

आया वसंत आया वसंत छाई जग में शोभा अनंत। सरसों खेतों में उठी फूल बौरें आमों में उठीं झूल बेलों में फूले नये फूल पल में पतझड़ का हुआ अंत आया वसंत आया वसंत। लेकर सुगंध बह रहा पवन हरियाली छाई है बन बन, सुंदर लगता है घर आँगन है आज मधुर सब दिग दिगंत आया वसंत आया वसंत। भौरे गाते हैं नया गान, कोकिला छेड़ती कुहू तान हैं सब जीवों के सुखी प्राण, इस सुख का हो अब नही अंत घर-घर में छाये नित वसंत। [Source]

