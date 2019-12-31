Best Exercise To Fight Diabetes And Adopt A Healthy Lifestyle

It is a very good habit to exercise every day. Exercising regularly keeps a check on your weight, increases muscle mass, regulates your hormone levels, stimulates proper blood circulation, improves balance, decreases your stress and helps fights many diseases and chronic illnesses. In fact, some specific workouts can do wonders to treat diabetes.

According to medical experts and reports, Type 2 diabetes patients should exercise regularly under their doctor’s guidance, and they will definitely see improvement in their insulin resistance with time. It is recommended by experts that exercising for 20 minutes every day in diabetes can reap you amazing benefits and also manage the symptoms of diabetes. So, here are some best-suggested exercises for diabetes patients which will keep you away from heading to a gym and enjoy your own space at home with comfort.

Walking

This is one of the best exercises one can do to keep a check on type 2 diabetes. Brisk walking is an easy aerobic exercise, which increases our heart rate and also helps in managing your body weight. Walking also makes your blood circulation proper.

Yoga

Yoga is the best exercise that you can do if you have diabetes, as it is a great stress buster. It mainly helps in losing weight, fight insulin resistance, and improve nerve function. Yoga may fight diabetes by changing our mood.

Swimming

Swimming strains your joints like any other exercise, as you work muscles in your upper and lower body at the same time. This exercise is also good for your heart. It helps you in lowering your cholesterol and for burning calories. It also helps to keep diabetes in check.

Dancing

Aerobic or Zumba dancing can help you boost your brain, improve your memory power, helps in weight loss, lowers blood sugar, improves flexibility in your body, and also reduces stress. This is an alternative for those people who want to exercise and enjoy it in a creative way. This will also help in fighting with diabetes very well.

Strength training

You should opt for free weights or resistance bands, which can help you in lowering your blood sugar. It also makes your bones and muscles stronger. You can do many of these exercises at home in your comfort zone.

Push-ups

Sit-ups

Squats

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.