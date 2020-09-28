Bhagat Singh Jayanti: Bhagat Singh Quotes In Hindi & Images On His 113th Birth Anniversary

Bhagat Singh, a socialist revolutionary, was among India's most revered freedom fighters. Born and brought up in Punjab, he refused to follow the path of non-violence and became a symbol for youngsters with his writings and movements. On Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jayanti, people across the country remember the freedom fighter and his struggle against the British rule. On the occasion of Bhagat Singh’s 113th birth anniversary, we have compiled some of the most memorable Bhagat Singh Quotes in Hindi and images that you must check out. Read on:
Heartfelt tributes to one of the most courageous freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. He continues to motivate millions of Indians. #shaheedbhagatsingh #भगत_सिंह pic.twitter.com/OYqsTXRqJV— Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) September 28, 2020
"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas... They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit" - Bhagat Singh— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 28, 2020
Remembering the brave son of Mother India and revolutionary freedom fighter, Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary today.#BhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/ESgAAY88aG
मां भारती के वीर सपूत अमर शहीद भगत सिंह की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। वीरता और पराक्रम की उनकी गाथा देशवासियों को युगों-युगों तक प्रेरित करती रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/LMy2Mlpkol— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2020
Also read: On International Democracy Day 2020, Netizens Send 'warm Wishes' To China And Pakistan
Also read: 'Rhinos Are Land Unicorns; Big And Gentle Giants,' Say Netizens On World Rhino Day 2020
Tribute to the great freedom fighter, Shahid Veer Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary.— PIB in Odisha (@PIBBhubaneswar) September 28, 2020
PadmaShri @sudarsansand pays tribute through his beautiful Sand Art.. pic.twitter.com/tkvKaKvO4c
Also read: World Rose Day 2020: Cake Décor Ideas Courtesy Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouri
Also read: World Ozone Day 2020: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Important Day