Bhagat Singh Jayanti: Bhagat Singh Quotes In Hindi & Images On His 113th Birth Anniversary

Here are some of Bhagat Singh quotes in Hindi and images on the occasion of his 113th birth anniversary

bhagat singh

Bhagat Singh, a socialist revolutionary, was among India's most revered freedom fighters. Born and brought up in Punjab, he refused to follow the path of non-violence and became a symbol for youngsters with his writings and movements. On Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jayanti, people across the country remember the freedom fighter and his struggle against the British rule. On the occasion of Bhagat Singh’s 113th birth anniversary, we have compiled some of the most memorable Bhagat Singh Quotes in Hindi and images that you must check out. Read on:

Bhagat Singh Jayanti: Bhagat Singh Quotes in Hindi and images

Bhagat Singh Quotes in Hindi

  • इस कदर वाकिफ है मेरी कलम मेरे जज़्बातों से,
  • अगर मैं इश्क़ लिखना भी चाहूँ तो इंक़लाब लिखा जाता है।
  • जिंदगी तो सिर्फ अपने कंधों पर जी जाती है, दूसरों के कंधे पर तो सिर्फ जनाजे उठाए जाते हैं
  • मेरा धर्म देश की सेवा करना है.
  • यह एक काल्पनिक आदर्श है कि आप किसी भी कीमत पर अपने बल का प्रयोग नहीं करते, नया आन्दोलन जो हमारे देश में आरम्भ हुआ है और जिसकी शुरुवात की हम चेतावनी दे चुके हैं वह गुरुगोविंद सिंह और शिवाजी महाराज, कमल पाशा और राजा खान, वाशिंगटन और गैरीबाल्डी, लाफयेत्टे और लेनिन के आदर्शों से प्रेरित है.
  • प्रेमी, पागल और कवि एक ही चीज से बने होते हैं.
  • सूर्य विश्व में हर किसी देश पर उज्ज्वल हो कर गुजरता है परन्तु उस समय ऐसा कोई देश नहीं होगा जो भारत देश के सामान इतना स्वतंत्र, इतना खुशहाल, इतना प्यारा हो.

Bhagat Singh Quotes

  • Philosophy is the outcome of human weakness or limitation of knowledge.
  • Non-violence is backed by the theory of soul-force in which suffering is courted in the hope of ultimately winning over the opponent. But what happens when such an attempt fail to achieve the object? It is here that soul-force has to be combined with physical force so as not to remain at the mercy of the tyrannical and ruthless enemy.
  • The aim of life is no more to control the mind, but to develop it harmoniously; not to achieve salvation hereafter, but to make the best use of it here below.
  • I am a man and all that affects mankind concerns me.
  • Every tiny molecule of Ash is in motion with my heat I am such a Lunatic that I am free even in Jail.

Bhagat Singh images

 

 

