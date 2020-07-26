'Bigg Boss 14' Cast: Balraj Syal To Enter Salman Khan's Show After 'KKK10'?

The upcoming season of Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 14 is making a lot of noise as fans are eagerly waiting to know about the Bigg Boss 14 cast. As per a report of an entertainment portal, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant, Balraj Syal would be a part of Bigg Boss. A source close to the show revealed to the portal that Balraj Syal has been approached to participate in the current season and that he has also shown interest. However, no official announcement is made about the same.

Bigg Boss contestants

Meanwhile, there are a lot of reports stating that Salman Khan's show, Bigg Boss 14 will start in September and that Nia Sharma and Vivian Dsena have also been approached for the next season. Apart from the duo, other celebs like Mishal Raheja, Jay Soni, Neha Sharma, Shekhar Suman's actor-son Adhyayan and Avinash Mukherjee are also approached, reports say.

Actor Shireen Mirza who was approached by the makers told a leading news daily that it is too early to comment about anything related to her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. She also added that even if she does spill the beans, people will see her as a different person. Talking about following the show, Shireen Mirza remarked that she loves watching Bigg Boss, but she is unsure about doing the show.

A report of an entertainment daily stated that actors like Surbhi Jyoti, Jasmin Bhasin, Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Alisha Panwar, Ishqbaaaz actor Mansi Srivastava among others have been approached for Bigg Boss 14. About the shooting of the show, the makers are going to take the utmost precautions to shoot the season with limited people. The upcoming season of the reality show will have a lockdown theme and the makers of the show have also decided to use the tagline, Bigg Boss 14 Hoga Rocking.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 updates

Meanwhile, Balraj Syal will be seen in the finale episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The episodes will air on July 25-26. Balraj will be seen competing against Karishma, Dharmesh and Karan Patel.

