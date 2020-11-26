Charlie Brown Thanksgiving On PBS, Holiday Special To Have Exclusive Airing

Apple has recently acquired all the rights to Peanuts specials A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas. This means that the specials will not be available to watch on ABC for the first time in the last 20 years. Read along to know where you can still watch the show.

Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on PBS

Peanuts specials A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas, have departed from their long time airing channel ABC. The rights to everything under the Peanuts franchise was recently acquired by Apple TV+. However, it will return to traditional TV for some special airings during the holiday season. The Peanuts special will be available to watch on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, November 22 and Sunday, December 13.

In addition to streaming on their new platform Apple TV+, the specials A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas will also be available on both the PBS channels. The shows will air ad-free on the channels at 7:30 PM local time/ 6:30 PM CT. Both the Peanut holiday specials will also stream ad-free and HD on Apple TV+.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will begin streaming on Apple TV+ from the 18 of this month, and will also stream for free, for three days from November 25 to November 27. A Charlie Brown Christmas will start streaming on Apple TV+ from the 4th of December. Further, it will be available to stream for free from December 11 to December 13. The decision to stream the specials on TV was taken after the audience expressed being upset about the shows, that are a holiday tradition not being available for anyone who won’t have Apple TV+.

In October, Apple TV+ made a deal with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, wherein they became the home for everything Peanuts. This includes the new original series and specials. The upcoming animated Peanuts originals that will be seen on Apple TV+ in the future will also have, a second season of the Daytime Emmy-nominated Snoopy in Space, and new specials marking Mother’s Day, Earth Day, New Year’s Eve and going back to school and it will all be nominated by WildBrain’s production house.

