Chocolate Day Quotes And Messages To Send To Your Friends And Loved Ones

Chocolate day is known to be one of the favourite days of Valentine’s week for the girls. As the Valentine week starts, the third day is said to be chocolate day. Even though if you do not have a romantic partner, you can surely gift chocolate to your dear friends and tell them how much they mean to you. Here are the best quotes you could send to your friend/partner before giving them chocolate and lighting up their face with a smile.

Best chocolate day quotes

This is a chocolate message, For a dairy milk person, From a five-star friend, for a melody reason, And a KitKat time, on a munch day, In a perk mood to say Happy chocolate day…



As you are sweeter than the chocolates so I just love sharing them with you. Happy Chocolate Day!



Love is like drinking hot chocolate. It tastes amazing and keeps you warm in the years to come. Happy Chocolate Day!

May your life be filled with love and happiness...And remember, when things turned rough all you need is a chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day!

Every chocolate is like phases in life... Some are crunchy, some are soft, some are nutty, but all of them are delicious.

Chocolate epitomizes luxury, comfort, sensuality, gratification, and love like no other food. Happy Chocolate Day!



A day without chocolate is a day without sunshine...Life without chocolate is like an ocean without water...Just like I am without you!!! Happy Chocolate Day!



Chocolates are made to share its sweetness with others, Chocolates are made to let you feel good about others, Chocolates are to share the good feeling of you to others. So we celebrate Chocolate Day, to thank everyone who makes our life sweet & stunning. Happy Chocolate Day!



On this Chocolate Day, I am sending this chocolate box as an epitome of my immense love for you. Keep smiling always.

