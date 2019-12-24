Christmas Eve Mall Hours- Holiday Hours - Closed/Open Today Christmas Eve 2019

Most of the businesses such as malls, box stores, grocery stores, and other speciality shops are closed on Christmas day and New Year’s Day. They reopen the businesses on 26th December and are again closed on New Year’s, and then reopens on 2nd January in the New year. There are many stores and major retailers that are open past 5:00 pm on Christmas eve for 2019.

Christmas eve mall hours

Most of the malls in a vast majority will be closed on Christmas Day, December 25, and they will also remain close early on the previous day that is Christmas eve December 24. As, December 26 is the busiest days of the year, where folks are eagerly hoping to the malls to use their gift cards. Mainly, all the malls will remain closed on Christmas Day. So, to be aware of the details of the malls that are closed or open during the festivals, check here-

Malls that are open on Christmas Eve 2019

Most malls will be closing early on Christmas eve, but there are still some malls that will still be open to offer some last-minute preparations. Here are New Jersey mall hours on Christmas Eve 2019:

Bridgewater Commons 9:00 am 6:00 am Brunswick Square Mall 8:00 am 6:00 am Cherry Hill Mall 7:00 am 6:00 am Cumberland Mall 7:00 am 6:00 am Deptford Mall 8:00 am 6:00 am Freehold Raceway Mall 8:00 am 6:00 am Hamilton Mall 8:00 am 6:00 am Hudson Mall 8:00 am 8:00 am Livingston Mall 8:00 am 6:00 am Menlo Park Mall 8:00 am 6:00 am Marketfair Mall 9:00 am 5:00 am Monmouth Mall 8:00 am 6:00 am Moorestown Mall 7:00 am 6:00 am Newport Centre 7:00 am 6:00 am Ocean County Mall 7:00 am 6:00 am Paramus Park Mall 8:00 am 6:00 am Phillipsburg Mall 10:00 am 5:00 am Quaker Bridge Mall 7:00 am 6:00 am Rockaway Townsquare 7:00 am 6:00 am Short Hills Mall 8:00 am 6:00 am The Mills at Jersey Gardens 8:00 am 8:00 am The Shops at Riverside 9:00 am 6:00 am Voorhees Town Center 8:00 am 6:00 am Westfield Garden State Plaza 7:00 am 6:00 am Willowbrook Mall 6:00 am 6:00 am Woodbridge Center Mall 8:00 am 5:00 am

So, just make sure that you check the details of which mall is open or closed throughout the festive season and then plan to visit there.

