Here Are Three Ambient And Elegant Churches To Visit In Kolkata During Christmas Season

Kolkata is one of those cities in India which are filled with several religious cultures and traditions. Kolkata is widely known for its Durga Pooja and the artists who sculpt the beauty of Goddesses as an idol. But, other than being rich in Hindu traditions, the place also has many beautiful churches that are a must-visit, especially during Christmas. Many visitors love to visit these churches during the holiday season to experience the ambience of these holy places. Here are some of in Kolkata that are a must-visit during Christmas.

St Paul’s Cathedral

The place was established in 1847 and is known for its beautiful architecture, which attracts many travellers and visitors. This holy place is eye-pleasing and makes the visitor experience the tranquillity. Other than the architecture, the church has numerous artefacts, library, and memorabilia. It is located in Cathedral Road, and visitors can visit anytime between 10 AM to 6 PM.

Also Read | Weekend vibes: Here are some fun things to do in Kolkata this weekend

Christ The King Church

Christ The King Church is a must-see religious destination in Kolkata. With some of the finest architectural design and the beautiful interior, this church is peaceful and can make anyone fall in love with it. The church offers its hall on rent with the permission of the management to hold any functions inside it. The church is located on Syed Amir Ali Ave, and the timing to visit this place is between 6:15 AM to 6:30 PM.

Also Read | Here is the recipe for that perfect Christmas punch to prepare at home.

Mar Thoma Syrian Church

Mar Thoma Syrian Church, also known as Malankara Mar Thomas Syrian Church, offers the viewers the beauty of ancient Syriac High Church traditions. The church has been recreated and changed into different designs and policies during the era of Portuguese, Dutch, and British rule. The holy place organises many social events where the church helps the needy people with food, clothes and books. The place is opened between 8 AM to 6:30 PM and is located on Ahiripukur Road.

Also Read | Christmas delicacies: Easy butter cookie recipe for beginners

Also Read | Christmas 2019: Delicious cake recipes that you can try at home