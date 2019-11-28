The Debate
Is Costco Open On Thanksgiving?

Festivals

Costco thanksgiving hours will suffer a change due to the special occasion, Thanksgiving. Read more to know about the working hours of Costcos near you.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
costco thanksgiving hours

Black Friday is a federal holiday in the US, which ensures all the government employees to have a guaranteed day off. Other workplaces may also let their workers spend a day at home, however, it is not a necessity to do the same. According to a leading American lifestyle protal, Costco closes its doors for Thanksgiving, which may leave a lot of people who are unable to pick up their last-minute items. On the other side, the bulk chain is going to be open normal hours, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. So make sure that you complete your shopping list on the 27th because on the 28th Costco’s doors will be locked. Read more to know about Costco deals for the special holiday. 

Is Costco open on Thanksgiving?

No, it will be closed on the 28th of November. But the grocery store will be open on the 27th in November. It will be open on normal hours, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m

Costco deals 

The doors of Costco opens on Black Friday and will have some amazing deals and discounts. Let’s have a look at some deals on Costco.com including $1,000 off a spa and crazy good deals on TVs, laptops and electronics. Also, do not forget to check the newspaper on Thanksgiving for more in-store deals to get your hands on.

Published:
