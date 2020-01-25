Republic Day Celebration In Kolkata: Where To Celebrate R-Day

On 26th January, India is going to celebrate its 70th Republic Day. People from each and every corner are getting all set ready to honour this day with lots of celebrations. Celebrations in Kolkata would be started with witnessing Red Road parade followed by enjoying events and concerts. Hence, What’s up Kolkata has listed below the events and celebrations that welcome you to participate and take the pleasure. Read on to know the places for a republic day celebration in Kolkata.

Red Road Parade

Republic Day Parade takes place through the Red Road near Kolkata Maidan. Every year, Kolkata Police Force and Armed force take the responsibility of mesmerising March Past which is presided over by Honorable Governor. Colourful Dance performances and programs are held by the students of various schools. Indian culture is highlighted by the procession.

From the morning, people start to gather at the place and settle themselves alongside the road to enjoy the experience of watching the live parade. Though live telecast of the whole parade helps others to experience the event, being at that particular place and taking the pleasure of this enchanting event is real happiness.

Republic Day Ride

On a Republic Day morning, bike riders who are ready for a bike ride can take part in a Republic Day Ride. Raise the Republic Day adrenaline and rush at Velocity bikers Republic Day Ride. The ride is held on January 26, 2020, at 7 am near Kolaghat, Dunlop L9 Bus stand.

Kolkata Port Trust tableau in Delhi Rajpath Parade

The 150-year-old Kolkata Port Trust, which was recently renamed by PM Modi will be showcased in the Republic Day Parade. The front of the tableau shows 'Kolkata Port Trust' in Hindi and English and a logo of its sesquicentenary. The next tagline is '150 Years - Glorious Past. Vibrant Future'. According to reports, the tableau of the Ministry of Shipping is part of the total of 22 tableaux, 16 of various states and Union Territories, and six of various ministries and departments are chosen for January 26 parade.

