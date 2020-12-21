Dry Days In Uttar Pradesh 2021: Check Out The List Of Non-alcohol Days In The State

Dry days act as a barrier for all the party enthusiasts all across the country. Now, as 2020 is just about to end, the new year will bring a new list of dry days according to the new calendar. On these days, the sale of alcohol is completely prohibited by the government. The list of dry days in India are subject to change in different states. Hence, here we have compiled a list of dry days in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming year.

Dry Days in Uttar Pradesh in 2021:

January-

January 14: Makar Sankranti

January 26: Republic Day

January 30: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, aka Shaheed Diwas

February-

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti

February 27: Guru Nanak Jayanti

March-

March 8: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

March 11: Maha Shivratri

March 29: Holi

April-

April 2: Good Friday

April 21: Ram Navami

April 25: Mahavir Jayanti

May-

May 12: Eid Ul Fitr (begins)

May 13: Eid Ul Fitr (ends)

August-

August 10: Muharram

August 15: Independence Day

August 30: Janmashtami

September-

September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi

October-

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 15: Dussehra

October 18: Eid-e-Milad

October 20: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

November-

November 4: Diwali

November 14: Kartik Ekadashi

November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December-

December 25: Christmas

What are dry days and why is it declared?

A dry day is a particular day in a calendar year, wherein the sale of alcohol is completely prohibited. It is done in order to pay respect to major festivals and honour religious sentiments of the public at large. Dry days are also declared on patriotic days like the Independence Day, Republic Day, and more. The sale of alcohol is not only limited to liquor shops, even restaurants and clubs have no permission to circulate alcohol. Dry days include all government holidays and state-level holidays including elections

Alcohol laws to keep in mind:

The legal age for liquor consumption is 21 years in the state of Uttar Pradesh according to their website.

'Drink and drive' is considered a serious offence and strict rules and punishment may be applied if caught in the act.

(Disclaimer: The list may change depending on the announcements made by the Government of Uttar Pradesh)