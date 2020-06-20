Father's Day Quotes From Daughter To Shower Love And Affection On Your Dad

Father’s Day is celebrated every year in India on the third Sunday of June. This year the special day for fathers will be celebrated on June 21, 2020. The day is celebrated to appreciate the role of a father in a person's life. It was first celebrated in the USA in 1910 to compliment days like Mother’s Day, Siblings' Day and Grandparents’ Day. Father’s Day is celebrated by giving gifts and greetings to father. The bond between a father and his daughter is unique and can not be outmatched with any relation. Here are some of the best father's day quotes from daughter and father's day messages to send to your dad on this special day

Father's day quotes from daughter

“It is admirable for a man to take his son fishing, but there is a special place in heaven for the father who takes his daughter shopping.” – John Sinor

“When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape.” – Unknown

“I smile because you’re my father. I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it.” – Unknown

“A little girl giggles when she is denied an ice-cream by her mother. She knows daddy will get her some later.” – Unknown

“Dad, you’ve always been the coolest – like all those times you said ‘yes’ when Mom said ‘no.’” – Unknown

“Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing dad.” – Unknown

“Dear Daddy, no matter where I go in life, you’ll always be my number one man.” – Unknown

“Being a daddy’s girl is like having permanent armour for the rest of your life.” – Marinela Reka

“One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever gotten came from God. I call him daddy.” – Unknown

“Daddy, thanks for being my hero, chauffeur, financial support, listener, life mentor, friend, guardian, and simply being there every time I need a hug.” – Agatha Stephanie Lin

“No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.” – Michael Ratnadeepak

“This relationship has something special about it, that makes every father and every daughter in the world speak warmly about it.” – Unknown

“In the darkest days, when I feel inadequate, unloved and unworthy, I remember whose daughter I am and I straighten my crown.” – Unknown

“It was my father who taught me to value myself.” – Dawn French

“A good father will leave his imprint on his daughter for the rest of her life.” – Dr James Dobson

