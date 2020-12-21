Wedding Dates In July 2021: Here Are The Auspicious Dates To Lock Next Year

A wide range of Indian weddings have been scheduled for 2021, as most plans had been highly affected by the pandemic in 2020. With the vaccine in the manufacturing stage, people have been hopeful that things will get back to normal in the year 2021. In such a case, most citizens will also get the permit to have a large scale wedding and have proper celebrations to mark the occasion. There are a few wedding dates in July, which can serve as the right Shubh Muhurat for an auspicious Indian wedding. Here is a look at a bunch of July Muhurat dates that can be marked in the 2021 calendar, accoring to Panchang.

Wedding dates in July 2021

Most people around the country have postponed their weddings to 2021 as they wish to have a grand ceremony with a huge gathering of friends and relatives. Some people have been looking for Shubh Muhurat in the month of July as the weather is pleasant and humid, which is the perfect environment for a cosy indoor wedding. The Shubh Muhurat for July 2021 begins on the first of that month and ends only after 16th July. Here is a list of July Muhurat for better planning.

July 1, 2021 -Friday

July 2, 2021 -Friday

July 7, 2021 -Wednesday

July 13, 2021 -Tuesday

July 15, 2021 –Thursday

July 16, 2021 –Friday

If you have been planning to have a wedding after July 2021, you might have to wait for more than three months as there are no auspicious dates in August, September, and October 2021. The next Shubh Muhurat for a Hindu wedding falls in November 2021 and the bookings have already begun in some parts of the country. The winter wedding season is also a great time to have the ceremony as those heavy dresses would not take a toll on the bride and the groom. You will also have the option to have a proper destination wedding around this time.

Read Wedding Dates In January: Here Is A List Of All The Auspicious Wedding Dates

Also read Basant Panchami Celebration In Hyderabad 2020: Date, Time And 'shubh Muhurat' Of Puja

Wedding Dates 2021- November

November 15, 2021, Monday

November 16, 2021, Tuesday

November 20, 2021, Saturday

November 21, 2021, Sunday

November 28, 2021, Sunday

November 29, 2021, Monday

November 30, 2021, Tuesday

Read Purnima In October 2020: Know Dates, Significance, And Other Details

Also read When Is Bhai Dooj In 2020? Details About Bhai Dooj 2020 Date And Its Significance

Image Courtesy: Unsplash