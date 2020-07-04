Freedom Quotes That One Can Share On The Special Occasion Of 4th Of July

The United States of America celebrates Independence Day on July 4. On the day, the Continent Congress declared the freedom of the thirteen colonies as they were no longer subject to the British monarch. 4th of July usually witnesses parades, carnivals, concerts, and reunions. With all that said now, here are some freedom quotes that one can share on the occasion of 4th of July aka Independence Day:

Freedom quotes on Independence Day

You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence every July 4th, not with a parade of guns, tanks, and soldiers who file by the White House in a show of strength and muscle, but with family picnics where kids throw Frisbees, the potato salad gets iffy, and the flies die from happiness. You may think you have overeaten, but it is patriotism.

Independence Day: freedom has its life in the hearts, the actions, the spirit of men and so it must be daily earned and refreshed – else like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die.

Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.

We hold our heads high, despite the price we have paid, because freedom is priceless.

It will be celebrated with pomp and parade, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other.

Then join hand in hand, brave Americans all! By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall.

Our country is not the only thing to which we owe our allegiance. It is also owed to justice and to humanity. Patriotism consists not in waving the flag, but in striving that our country shall be righteous as well as strong.

I believe in America because we have great dreams, and because we have the opportunity to make those dreams come true.

We on this continent should never forget that men first crossed the Atlantic not to find soil for their ploughs but to secure liberty for their souls.

As Mankind becomes more liberal, they will be more apt to allow that all those who conduct themselves as worthy members of the community are equally entitled to the protections of civil government. I hope ever to see America among the foremost nations of justice and liberality.

We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it.

I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him.

Where liberty dwells, there is my country.

In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved.

