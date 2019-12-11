Gag Christmas Gifts To Prank Your Loved Ones During This Holiday Season

A great Christmas holiday is incomplete without plenty of chuckling and maybe even a few out-loud laughs too. That's why we're sharing the best gag gifts with you right here. These Christmas gifts might just help to break a laugh and everyone always love getting pranked on a very special holiday like Christmas. Read more to know about some extremely funny Christmas gag gifts.

Christmas Gag Gifts

Batman garb

Stay warm this winter by covering yourself with a garb of your favourite superhero – Batman! This cosy blanket measures 71X48” and has a set of convenient arm slots. It fits more snugly than many of the snuggie blankets available in the market. The special thing about the gift is that because of its fitting on the body it appears more like a costume than a blanket. A great and fun gift for Batman fans of all ages!

Butt office supply station

This gift is a great way to lighten the mood and people who are looking for a way to add laughs to their boring office cubicle and workspaces. The butt station organizes ones office supplies with an eye toward humour. This comical and funny gift holds pens, tape, and sticky notes and even business cards. The product is currently available in three different colours.

Bathe & Brew

This gift is especially meaningful for pranking the person you’re planning to gift this to. Bathe & Brew will act like a perfect gift which seems a bit unrealistic. Like brewing coffee while taking a shower! Watch eagerly as your loved ones tear open the box to see the most ridiculous product ever gifted to them, only to find out it was all a joke at their expense.

