Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Messages And Whatsapp Status To Share And Celebrate The Day

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi is one of the most inspirational figures of Indian history. He is known to be a great leader, a social reformer and an anti-colonial nationalist, who majorly contributed in the making India a free country. His constant promotion of non-violence was not only used as a tool to free India from the British but won million hearts, leaving a mark in the world. October 2, is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, a day to remember the legendary leader and freedom fighter. Read some Gandhi Jayanti 2020 messages, wishes and status that you can share on social media.

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Messages, Wishes and Status

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 wishes

‘When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love always won. There have been tyrants and murderers and for a time, they can seem invincible but in the end, they always fall. Think of it always.’ – Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020

‘Always aim at complete harmony of thought and word and deed. Always aim at purifying your thoughts and everything will be well.’ - Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020

‘To deprive a man of his natural liberty and to deny to him the ordinary amenities of life is worse than starving the body; it is starvation of the soul, the dweller in the body’. - Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020

‘Anger is the enemy of non-violence and pride is a monster that swallows it up.’ - Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020

‘The difference between what we do and what we are capable of solving most of the world’s problems.’- Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 messages

Anger is the enemy of non-violence and pride is a monster that swallows it up- Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020

The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated. Be the change that you want to see in the world. An ounce of patience is worth more than a tonne of preaching.

Always aim at complete harmony of thought and word and deed. Always aim at purifying your thoughts and everything will be well. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.

A man is the sum of his actions, of what he has done, of what he can do, nothing else.

Gandhi Jayanti Status

Unity among the different races and the different communities belonging to different religions of India is indispensable to the birth of national life.

Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not of the cowardly. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.

Be the change that you want to see in the world.

Heroes are made in the hour of defeat. Success is, therefore, well described as a series of glorious defeats.

Democracy necessarily means a conflict of will and ideas, involving sometimes a war to the knife between different ideas.

