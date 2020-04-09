Good Friday Service Online Provided By Several Churches; Read To Know

Good Friday is a Christian holiday in observance of the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. It takes place during the Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday before Easter Sunday. Members of many Christian denominations observe Good Friday with fasting and church services. But due to the recently COVID-19 pandemic, several churches have been closed down. However, services will take place online in various churches. Read to know about a few of them.
Any candlesticks and altar cloths, cross or crosses are removed, after the Lord's Supper, leaving it bare so that they might be returned in-ceremony on Easter Sunday which observe the day of Christ's resurrection. It is also traditional to empty the holy water fonts in preparation of the blessing of the water at the Easter Vigil. Customarily, no bells are rung on Good Friday or Holy Saturday until the Easter Vigil.
The Celebration of the Passion of the Lord takes place in the afternoon. However, it is permissible to celebrate the liturgy earlier and even shortly after midday or at a later hour up until 9 pm. The apparel used are red, more commonly or black, more traditionally.