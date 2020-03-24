Gudi Padwa Greetings In English To Send To Your Friends And Family

Gudhi Padwa will be celebrated on March 25 as it marks the traditional new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. It is a spring-time festival that is popularly celebrated in and near Maharashtra and Goa on the first day of the Chaitra month. Gudi Padwa also marks the start of the New year according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar.

Thus a number of people have Gudi Padwa and Ugadi greetings in order to wish their loved ones. If you do not have your Gudi Padwa and Ugadi greetings in handy, here are some listed down. Here are some Gudi Padwa and Ugadi greetings in English.

Gudi Padwa greetings

May you get a fortune as long as Ganeshji's trunk, prosperity big as his stomach, happiness sweet as his ladoos and troubles small as his mouse. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Good luck, good fortune, wealth and prosperity…May you be blessed with all these and more on Gudi Padwa!

Gudhi Padwa is a symbolic festival that pronounces life as neither completely sour nor completely sweet. Let this Gudhi Padwa usher in a fruitful life.

Long live the tradition of Hindu culture and as the generations have passed by Hindu culture is getting stronger and stronger. Let's keep it up. Best Wishes for Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa and Ugadi Messages, Wishes

Live love and spread happiness Share joy and blessings These are my prayers for you With a zillion wonderful things Happy Gudi Padwa 2020.

Every day of every year May God bless you with health and cheer Never go far always be near These are my wishes for you dear Happy Gudi Padwa 2020.

A new hope, a new beginning A new dream is waiting to unfold May this New Year bring your way Millions of joys unheard untold Happy Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa greetings images

Image Source: Shutterstock

