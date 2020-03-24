Gudi Padwa Greetings In English To Send To Your Friends And Family

Gudhi Padwa will be celebrated on March 25 as it marks the traditional new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. It is a spring-time festival that is popularly celebrated in and near Maharashtra and Goa on the first day of the Chaitra month. Gudi Padwa also marks the start of the New year according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar.
Thus a number of people have Gudi Padwa and Ugadi greetings in order to wish their loved ones. If you do not have your Gudi Padwa and Ugadi greetings in handy, here are some listed down. Here are some Gudi Padwa and Ugadi greetings in English.
Gudi Padwa and Ugadi Messages, Wishes
Live love and spread happiness
Share joy and blessings
These are my prayers for you
With a zillion wonderful things
Happy Gudi Padwa 2020.
Every day of every year
May God bless you with health and cheer
Never go far always be near
These are my wishes for you dear
Happy Gudi Padwa 2020.
A new hope, a new beginning
A new dream is waiting to unfold
May this New Year bring your way
Millions of joys unheard untold
Happy Gudi Padwa.
