Guru Purnima Posters To Send To Your Gurus To Honour Them On This Holy Day

Guru Purnima is celebrated on July 5. The traditional holy day is dedicated to our gurus and teachers who share their wisdom with their students. Guru Purnima is celebrated on n the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha (June–July). Also known as Vyasa Purnima, the auspicious day is celebrated in India, Nepal and Bhutan by the Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. Guru Purnima was also observed by Mahatma Gandhi in order to pay respect to his spiritual guru Shrimad Rajchandra. Check out Guru Purnima posters to share with your teachers and spiritual gurus on this auspicious day.

Also Read | What is International Plastic Free Day? Read meaning and significance

Guru Purnima Posters

Also Read | Jayaparvati Vrat meaning, history, significance & celebration; all you need to know

Also Read | Disobedience Day meaning, history, significance and a guide on how to celebrate it

Significance and Celebration of Guru Purnima

On Guru Purnima, our gurus and teachers are honoured by religious activities. This includes Guru Pooja, a ceremonial event to praise the Gurus. According to Hindu writings, the word "Guru" is formed from two Sanskrit words "Gu" and "Ru". Gu means darkness or ignorance, and Ru denotes the remover of that darkness. Thus, a person who cleans the darkness in your life is known as a Guru.

On Guru Purnima, the followers worship and offer pooja to pay respect to their Guru and teachers. Guru Purnima also has a great significance for Indian academics and scholars. Indian academics celebrate this day by thanking their teachers as well as remembering past teachers and scholars.

Guru Purnima is also celebrated in Buddhism. The followers of the religion honour of Lord Buddha as he gave his first sermon (lecture) on this day at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh. According to Hindu mythology, the auspicious day also marks the birthday of Ved Vyasa, known to be one of the greatest gurus of India and the author of Mahabharata. As written in Hindu religious books, on Guru Purnima, Lord Shiva, the Agi Guru or the original teacher, started the transmission of yoga to the Saptarishis. Apart from India, Guru Purnima is also celebrated in Nepal as Teachers Day, which in India is marked on September 5.

Guru Purnima timings

Purnima Tithi starts at 11:33 am July 4

Purnima Tithi end at 10:13 am on July 5

Also Read | What is National Chocolate Wafer Day 2020? Know about its Meaning, History, & Celebration