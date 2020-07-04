Guru Purnima Shayaris To Share Among Teachers On The Special Occasion

Quick links:
Guru Purnima is an occasion to salute one's Guru, and it is an essential festival observed by many in the country. Thousands of years of Indian civilization has left its mark on the whole world that Guru-Shishya tradition is an important aspect. The full moon of Ashadh Paksha is celebrated with enthusiasm as Guru Purnima. Apart from spirituality, the Guru also has a significant contribution to other aspects of everyone’s lives. The knowledge given by the Guru becomes the ladder of success for the people. Here are some Guru Purnima Shayaris you can share with your Gurus and teachers on the special occasion of Guru Purnima.
Bure Waqt Me Jo Banta Sahara Hai, Duniya Mein Bas Ek Wahi Hamara Hai
Logo Ko Pyare Honge Mehboob Unke, Hume To Hamara Guru Pyaara Hai
Vidhyala Hai Mandir Mera, Guru Mere Bhagwan Hai
Hamare Hriday Mein Nit Unke Liye Samman Hai
Jivan Apna Kar Arpan Jo, Desh Ko Unnati Ki Aur Badhata Hai
Rach Deta Hai Jo Itihas Naye, Wo Samaj Ka Bhagya Vidhata Hai
Jis Ke Mann Me Guru Ke Liye Samman Hota Hai
Uske Kadmo Mein Ek Din Ye Sara Jahan Hota Hai
Jal Jata Hai Wo Diye Ki Tarah, Kai Jivan Roshan Kar Jata Hai
Kuch Isi Tarah Se Guru, Apna Farz Nibhata Hai
Woh Navjivan Deta Sabko, Nayi Shakti Ka Sanchar Kare
Jo Jhuk Jae Uske Aage, Uska Hi Guru Uddhar Kare
Jivan Ka Path Jaha Se Shuru Hota Hai
Who Rah Dikhane Wala Guru Hota Hai
Tum Guru Par Dhyan Do, Guru Tumhe Gyan Dega
Tum Guru Ko Samman Do, Guru Unchi Udan Dega
Guru Aapke Upkar Ka
Kaise Chukau Mein Mol
Lakh Kimati Dhan Bhala
Guru Hai Mera Anmol
Happy Guru Purnima
Akchar Akchar Hamein Sikhate
Sabda Sabda Ka Aarth Batate
Kabhi Pyar Se Kabhi Dant Se
Jeevan Jeena Hamein Sikhate
Happy Guru Purnima
Mata Pita Ne Janam Diya,
Par Guru Ne Jeene Ki Kala Sikhai Hai,
Gyan Charitra Aur Sanskar Ki
Hamne Shikcha Paai Hai…
!! Happy Guru Purnima !!
Jo banaye hame insan
Aur de sahi-galat ki pehchan
Desh ke un nirmatao ko
Hum karte hai shat shat pranam
