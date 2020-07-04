Guru Purnima Shayaris To Share Among Teachers On The Special Occasion

Guru Purnima is an occasion to salute one's Guru, and it is an essential festival observed by many in the country. Thousands of years of Indian civilization has left its mark on the whole world that Guru-Shishya tradition is an important aspect. The full moon of Ashadh Paksha is celebrated with enthusiasm as Guru Purnima. Apart from spirituality, the Guru also has a significant contribution to other aspects of everyone’s lives. The knowledge given by the Guru becomes the ladder of success for the people. Here are some Guru Purnima Shayaris you can share with your Gurus and teachers on the special occasion of Guru Purnima.

Guru Purnima Shayari

Bure Waqt Me Jo Banta Sahara Hai, Duniya Mein Bas Ek Wahi Hamara Hai Logo Ko Pyare Honge Mehboob Unke, Hume To Hamara Guru Pyaara Hai

Vidhyala Hai Mandir Mera, Guru Mere Bhagwan Hai Hamare Hriday Mein Nit Unke Liye Samman Hai

Jivan Apna Kar Arpan Jo, Desh Ko Unnati Ki Aur Badhata Hai Rach Deta Hai Jo Itihas Naye, Wo Samaj Ka Bhagya Vidhata Hai

Jis Ke Mann Me Guru Ke Liye Samman Hota Hai Uske Kadmo Mein Ek Din Ye Sara Jahan Hota Hai

Jal Jata Hai Wo Diye Ki Tarah, Kai Jivan Roshan Kar Jata Hai Kuch Isi Tarah Se Guru, Apna Farz Nibhata Hai

Woh Navjivan Deta Sabko, Nayi Shakti Ka Sanchar Kare Jo Jhuk Jae Uske Aage, Uska Hi Guru Uddhar Kare

Jivan Ka Path Jaha Se Shuru Hota Hai Who Rah Dikhane Wala Guru Hota Hai

Tum Guru Par Dhyan Do, Guru Tumhe Gyan Dega Tum Guru Ko Samman Do, Guru Unchi Udan Dega

Guru Aapke Upkar Ka

Kaise Chukau Mein Mol

Lakh Kimati Dhan Bhala

Guru Hai Mera Anmol

Happy Guru Purnima

Akchar Akchar Hamein Sikhate

Sabda Sabda Ka Aarth Batate

Kabhi Pyar Se Kabhi Dant Se

Jeevan Jeena Hamein Sikhate

Happy Guru Purnima

Mata Pita Ne Janam Diya,

Par Guru Ne Jeene Ki Kala Sikhai Hai,

Gyan Charitra Aur Sanskar Ki

Hamne Shikcha Paai Hai…

!! Happy Guru Purnima !!

Jo banaye hame insan Aur de sahi-galat ki pehchan Desh ke un nirmatao ko Hum karte hai shat shat pranam

