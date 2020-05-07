Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Images To Share On His 159th Birth Anniversary

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated annually on May 7 in the remembrance of Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday. This year, 2020, marks his 159th birthday anniversary. Every year, several events and cultural programmes are held celebrating his work with poetries, dance, drama and more. The festival is prevalent among Bengalis around the globe.

Tagore's birth anniversary is celebrated on a large scale at Santiniketan, Birbhum in West Bengal, chiefly in Visva-Bharati University, the institution founded by Rabindranath himself for the cultural, social and educational upliftment of the students as well as the society. Check out some of the images for this special occasion.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti images

Rabindranath Tagore reshaped Bengali literature and music, as well as Indian art with Contextual Modernism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In 1913 he was honoured with the Nobel Prize in Literature, becoming the first non-European to achieve the feat. His compositions were chosen by two nations as national anthems. They are India's Jana Gana Mana and Bangladesh's Amar Shonar Bangla. The Sri Lankan national anthem was inspired by his work.