Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Messages, Greetings & Status To Share With Your Brothers

Bhai Dooj or Bhaubeej is a festival celebrated by Hindus during Diwali. The celebrations of Bhai Dooj is same as the festival of Raksha Bandhan. On this day, sisters shower their brothers with gifts and sweets and also pray for their brother’s long and prosperous life. It is believed that Bhai Dooj is celebrated to commemorate Lord Krishna’s sister Subhadra’s loving gesture toward her brother. On the occasion of Happy Bhai Dooj 2020, here are some Happy Bhai Dooj Messages and Greetings to send to your beloved brothers.

Happy Bhai Dooj Messages

Who needs superheroes when you have a brother.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020

Bhai,

Together we laughed, together we cried, the affection in between is immense.

We both make the best team together…

Cheers to all the beautiful moments of childhood!!!

Happy Bhaiya Dooj 2020!

Thanks, brother, for making me feel safe and blessed at all times.

Happy Bhai Dooj!!!

You mean the world to me Bhai

May the beautiful relationship we share,

strengthen our bond more

Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj Greetings

May this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond more than ever and bring joy and prosperity.

Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

Praying for your long life and good health

on this Bhai Dooj and always! Happy Bhai Dooj Greetings!

My Dear Brother...

Thanks for spreading smiles everywhere and making life so beautiful, meaningful and happy.

Happy Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj Status

My brother is my best friend.

You stand by me when I am alone you make feel happy when I am low.

Thanks for being for me always Dear Brother.

Happy Bhaidooj.

You can share your pain;

You can share your fears;

And you can share your happiness

Thanks for being a very understanding brother!

Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

Bhaiyaa, you are someone

I admire and look up to,

with lots and lots of love wishing you

Happy Bhai Dooj

Wish you the days that bring you happiness infinite and a life that's prosperous and bright...

Happy Bhai Dooj

May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to your life and bring you endless joy.

Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

