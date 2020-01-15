The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Makar Sankranti: Messages And Greetings To Wish Happiness To Your Loved Ones

Festivals

Makar Sankranti is an auspicious festival in India. People gather around all over India to fly kites and give Makar Sankranti wishes to their loved ones.

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
makar sankranti wishes

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival celebrated all over India with great joy and vigour. It marks the first day of sun’s transition to Makara (Capricorn). It also marks the start of longer days. Makar Sankranti is one of the few festivals of India which is celebrated according to the solar cycle. Majority of the festivals are set by the lunar cycle of the Hindu calendar. Being a festival that is decided by the solar cycle, it always falls on the same day every year except in some years where it shifts by a day.

Makar Sankranti 2020: Nine Simple Ways To Make A Kite For Kids

Here are some of the Happy Makar Sankranti wishes, messages, quotes, status:

I wish you soar high just like
the kites on Makar Sankranti.
!! Happy Makar Sankranti !!

May the Makar Sankranti's fire burn
all the moments of sadness and bring joy,
love with its warmth.
Happy Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti 2020: Television Celebrities Who Wished Their Fans On The Occasion

With Great Devotion, Fervor And Gaiety,
With Rays Of Joy And Hope. Wish You And Your family
Happy Makar Sankranti

May you always soar high up in life, like the vibrant kites that fly in the sky.
Happy Makar Sankranti!

Himachal Makes World Record By Preparing Largest Quantity Of Khichdi On Makar Sankranti

May your life be blessed with love.
May your life be blessed with Health.
May your life be blessed with Wealth.
May your life be blessed with happiness.
Happy Makar Sankranti!

Salutations to Surya, the Sun God,
who on this great day of Makar Sankranti
embarks on his northward journey (Uttarayana).
Wishing you a Happy Makar Sankranti!

Makar Sankranti 2020: Places To Visit In Gujarat For Instagram Worthy Pictures

Hope the rising sun on Makar Sankranti fills your life with abundant joy and prosperity!
Wishing you a Happy Makar Sankranti!

May you get Filled with Extreme Joy and Happiness and Start a New Year with Great Enthusiasm and Positivity.
Wishing you a Happy Makar Sankranti!

Makar Sankranti 2020: Recipes Of Festive Desserts And Dishes To Try

A New Beginning, A New Destination, With Happiness or Sorrow, With Pain or Pleasure

Wishing you a Happy Makar Sankranti!

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI HC SEEKS EVIDENCE
PRASHANT BHUSHAN ECHOES CONG CHARGE
DILIP GHOSH DEFIANT
NAIDU CHALLENGES JAGANMOHAN REDDY
WATCH: FREE KASHMIR GRAFFITI MAKING
JANHVI KAPOOR'S IDEA OF 'SPA DAY'