Makar Sankranti: Messages And Greetings To Wish Happiness To Your Loved Ones

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival celebrated all over India with great joy and vigour. It marks the first day of sun’s transition to Makara (Capricorn). It also marks the start of longer days. Makar Sankranti is one of the few festivals of India which is celebrated according to the solar cycle. Majority of the festivals are set by the lunar cycle of the Hindu calendar. Being a festival that is decided by the solar cycle, it always falls on the same day every year except in some years where it shifts by a day.

Here are some of the Happy Makar Sankranti wishes, messages, quotes, status:

I wish you soar high just like

the kites on Makar Sankranti.

!! Happy Makar Sankranti !!

May the Makar Sankranti's fire burn

all the moments of sadness and bring joy,

love with its warmth.

Happy Makar Sankranti

With Great Devotion, Fervor And Gaiety,

With Rays Of Joy And Hope. Wish You And Your family

Happy Makar Sankranti

May you always soar high up in life, like the vibrant kites that fly in the sky.

Happy Makar Sankranti!

May your life be blessed with love.

May your life be blessed with Health.

May your life be blessed with Wealth.

May your life be blessed with happiness.

Happy Makar Sankranti!

Salutations to Surya, the Sun God,

who on this great day of Makar Sankranti

embarks on his northward journey (Uttarayana).

Wishing you a Happy Makar Sankranti!

Hope the rising sun on Makar Sankranti fills your life with abundant joy and prosperity!

Wishing you a Happy Makar Sankranti!

May you get Filled with Extreme Joy and Happiness and Start a New Year with Great Enthusiasm and Positivity.

Wishing you a Happy Makar Sankranti!

A New Beginning, A New Destination, With Happiness or Sorrow, With Pain or Pleasure

Wishing you a Happy Makar Sankranti!