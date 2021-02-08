Happy Propose Day Quotes To Share With Your Wife On This Special Day

Valentine’s Day is perhaps one of the most anticipated and celebrated days in the world. Although this originated in the western culture, every year on February 14, people across all continents and cultures, celebrate this day with their partners, friends and families. In the past decade, the tradition of celebrating Valentine’s week has also gained popularity.

When is Propose Day?

Every year February 8 is observed as Propose Day and partners often express their love for each other. On this day many people also take the plunge and gather the courage to ask out their crush, or friends. Hence, whether you wish to pop the big question or wish to get into a relationship with someone, here are some propose day quotes that might help you express your feelings on propose day 2021.

Propose Day for wife: Quotes

This world of mine would be so painful and lifeless if you were not with me. Today, I’m begging you to be mine forever. Happy propose day to you!

Darling, I can’t wait to hold your hand and whisper in your ears the magical words you’ve been waiting to hear. Today, all my love is for you only!

I want to take you to a land where nothing but love exists. I want to hold your hand today and touch your heart. Happy propose day!

I can bring the world to your feet if you want. I can move a mountain if you love. I promise to be with you forever and ever!

You’re the one that gives me hope and makes me strong. You’re the one I can’t live without and the one I don’t want to lose. Happy propose day!

I want to grow old with you and spend the rest of my life just like how we vowed to. I can never imagine a perfect soulmate beside you and I mean it.

Although I may not have the right words to express to you how I feel about you and how blessed I am that you came into my life. I just want to let you know that I love you with everything I’ve got and can’t imagine a life without you.

You’re my Goddess, my hope, my joy, and my life. Please be with me forever, my love.

“You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, just by the touch of your love. Love you my dearest wife

Image Source: Unsplash