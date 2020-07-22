Hariyali Teej Wishes To Share With Your Family And Friends On The Auspicious Day

Quick links:
Hariyali is counted among the most significant festivals of Teej Sawan month for the Hindu religion. This festival is all about love and beauty, and also known as Shravani Teej. On the occasion of Hariyali Teej, wives fast for their husband’s long life and happiness. Along with that they also worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with full heart and devotion. Hariyali Teej is observed as a day to commemorate the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year the Hariyali Teej 2020 will be celebrated on 23rd July 2020.
Also read | Masik Shivaratri Images To Share With Your Family And Friends On The Auspicious Day
Wishing you and your family a wonderful Haritalika Teej. May your marriage be as blessed!
May your marriage be blessed by God Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Happy Hartalika Teej!
May your ardent love notice your ardor and marry you, just like the story of Hartalika Teej, Have a happy Teej!
May God Shiva and Goddess Parvati hear your prayers and bless your marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!
May the divine light
Spread in your life
Peace, prosperity, happiness
And good health
Happy Teej!
May the festival of Hartalika Teej fill your life with joy and ecstasy, ensure the health and happiness of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Hartalika Teej to all!
Hartalika Teej teaches us anything, it teaches us that you should follow your heart and marry the one you’re meant to be with. Happy Hartalika Teej to all!
Embrace your inner goddess this Teej. Happy Hartalika Teej to all!
I hope your prayers and fasting go successfully and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!
Here’s a message for all husbands: fast with your wife and pray for her long life too, for what is the point of having a long life if you cannot enjoy it with your beloved wife? Happy Hartalika Teej!
Also read | Masik Shivaratri Quotes For You And Your Family To Have Positivity Around
May the blessings of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring joy and love into your marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!
Maintain your fast diligently if you want to be with your husband for several lives. Happy Hartalika Teej!
Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Hartalika Teej.
We wish you a very happy festival!
Teej is the last sign of love which can complete the love relation. As women are celebrating the strong bond of marriage, wishing you a good life of love and togetherness today and always.
Happy Teej 2020 !!
Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman's love and sacrifice. Let's celebrate the festival with happiness and joy.
Happy Hartalika Teej.
Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Hartalika Teej.
We wish you a very happy Hartalika Teej.
Also read | Masik Shivaratri Wishes To Send To Your Family And Friends On This Auspicious Day
Teej is meant to celebrate the goals and achievements that make your life full of happiness. The idols you believe in, the dream you love the best.
Happy Teej.
May the festival of Teej fill your life with ecstasy, ensure the well-being of your spouse and children and purify your body and soul.
Happy Hartalika Teej.
May the magic of this Teej brings lots of happiness in your life.
Happy Hartalika Teej.
May you be blessed with happiness this Teej!
Wish you and your family a very happy Teej!
May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles.
Happy Hartalika Teej.
May the festival of Teej fill your life with ecstasy, ensure the well-being of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Teej to all!
Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman's love and sacrifice. Let's celebrate the festival with happiness and joys. Happy Hariyali Teej!
Chandan ke khusbu, badalon ki fuhaar, Aap sabhi ko mubarak ho hartalika teej ka tyohar.
Aaya re aaya, Hartalika Teej ka tyohar hai aaya, Sang mein khushiyan aur, Der sara payar hai laya, Hartalika Teej ki der saari shubh kamnaiye.. Happy Hartalika Teej 2020.
Also read | Sawan Shivaratri History, Significance, And All The Details About This Auspicious Day