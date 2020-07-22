Hariyali Teej Wishes To Share With Your Family And Friends On The Auspicious Day

Hariyali is counted among the most significant festivals of Teej Sawan month for the Hindu religion. This festival is all about love and beauty, and also known as Shravani Teej. On the occasion of Hariyali Teej, wives fast for their husband’s long life and happiness. Along with that they also worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with full heart and devotion. Hariyali Teej is observed as a day to commemorate the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year the Hariyali Teej 2020 will be celebrated on 23rd July 2020.

Wishing you and your family a wonderful Haritalika Teej. May your marriage be as blessed!

May your marriage be blessed by God Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May your ardent love notice your ardor and marry you, just like the story of Hartalika Teej, Have a happy Teej!

May God Shiva and Goddess Parvati hear your prayers and bless your marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May the divine light

Spread in your life

Peace, prosperity, happiness

And good health

Happy Teej!

May the festival of Hartalika Teej fill your life with joy and ecstasy, ensure the health and happiness of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

Hartalika Teej teaches us anything, it teaches us that you should follow your heart and marry the one you’re meant to be with. Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

Embrace your inner goddess this Teej. Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

I hope your prayers and fasting go successfully and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!

Here’s a message for all husbands: fast with your wife and pray for her long life too, for what is the point of having a long life if you cannot enjoy it with your beloved wife? Happy Hartalika Teej!