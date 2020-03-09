Holika Dahan In Mumbai: Where And When This Auspicious Day Will Be Celebrated In The City?

The festival of Holi is celebrated to rejoice the triumph of good over evil. The festival is celebrated over the course of two days. People celebrate Holi as the festival of colours by splashing water and applying colour on each other. The first day of Holi will be celebrated on March 9, 2020, wherein a bonfire is lit.

The bonfire signifies the burning as well as the destroying of bad spirits. Holika Dahan, which is typically celebrated post-sunset, is also known as Holika Deepak or Chhoti Holi. It has been reported that the Muhurta or the auspicious time is a limited time in which the Pooja should be performed. Check out how and where the Holika Dahan in Mumbai is taking place this year.

Today's festival of Chhoti Holi teaches us that truth never burns! And the Bad, no matter how strong, never retains!



Have a wonderful Festival! 😇#Holi #holikadahan #HoliFestival pic.twitter.com/gtA3dRgg3J — Varun Gupta (@2907Varun) March 9, 2020

Holika Dahan in Mumbai is a very prominent festival. It is celebrated widely in Mumbai. Holika Dahan bonfire is lit in most of the housing societies in Mumbai. However, one many also visit prominent temples where the bonfire is usually lit.

The Sanyas Ashram temple in Vile Parle has one of the most well-known bonfires for Holika Dahan. Mumbai's BDD Chawl in Worli area is set to burn an effigy of 'Coronasur', which is Coronavirus and asura (demon).

Tadwadi Utsav at Chira Bazar which is famous for its 'Navsala Pavnari Holi' is hosting a massive pyre. Mumbai Police will have a bandobast on the highways. They have been asked to approach housing societies to inform them they would be fined Rs 1,000-5,000 if they axe trees.

Holika Dahan is celebrated on the evening of a full moon night which falls in the Hindu month of Phalguna. It has a mythological story of a Vishnu devotee Prahlad attached to it. Though, the bonfire on Holika Dahan is lit post-sunset, there is a Muhurta during which the auspicious deed is supposed to be done. On March 9, 2020, according to a leading website, the Muhurta will begin from 6:26 pm and will get over by 8:52 pm. The leading website also reported that the Purnima Tithi will begin at 3:03 am and will end at 11:17 pm.

