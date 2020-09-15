International Day Of Democracy Quotes To Send To Near And Dear Ones

International Democracy day was first coined by the UN General Assembly on September 15, 2020. The day marks the celebration of democracy or the people’s government. International Day Democracy is to celebrate ‘voice of the people’ as per newsd.com. The day is for everyone in a democracy to appreciate the importance of an authority led by people. International Day of Democracy is celebrated by most countries that follow the democratic model of governance. Here are some international day of democracy quotes that can be shared with everyone

Quotes on International day of democracy

"Democracy must be built through open societies that share information. When there is information, there is enlightenment. When there is a debate, there are solutions. When there is no sharing of power, no rule of law, no accountability, there is abuse, corruption, subjugation and indignation." Atifete Jahjaga

America capitalized on democracy to become one of the world’s most prosperous nation. This just goes to show the sheer power and beauty of democracy.

"When Jefferson and the Republicans rallied to the Union and to the existing Federalist organization, the fabric of traditional American democracy was almost completely woven." Herbert Croly

Peace, prosperity and freedom are the blessings of every democracy.

Happy International Day of Democracy quotes 2020

"Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education." Franklin D. Roosevelt

Democracy gives everyone a fair opportunity to be whoever they want to be in life.

"If we put our trust in the common sense of common men and 'with malice toward none and charity for all' go forward on the great adventure of making political, economic, and social democracy a practical reality, we shall not fail." Henry A. Wallace

I am of the firm belief that democracy is one of the few things in this world worth dying for.

International Day of Democracy 2020 wishes to send to all

"As I would not be a slave, so I would not be a master. This expresses my idea of democracy." Abraham Lincoln

After God, democracy is next.

"Everybody now seems to be talking about democracy. I don't understand this. As I think of it, democracy isn't like a Sunday suit to be brought out and worn only for parades. It's the kind of a life a decent man leads, it's something to live for and to die for." Dalton Trumbo

Having looked at the countless advantages of democracy, I am more than sure it is the only form of governance practised in paradise.

"Democracy is the only system capable of reflecting the humanist premise of equilibrium or balance. The key to its secret is the involvement of the citizen." John Ralston Saul

Today is International Democracy Day, so let us all unite to protect and promote democracy all over the world, for no nation can have truly happy and prosperous citizens in the absence of a functioning democracy.

"Let us never forget that government is ourselves and not an alien power over us. The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a President and senators and congressmen and government officials, but the voters of this country." Franklin D. Roosevelt

"I don't have any formula for ousting a dictator or building democracy. All I can suggest is to forget about yourself and just think of your people. It's always the people who make things happen." Corazon Aquino

From the beginning of time, countless pieces of evidence have shown that people who embrace democracy normally lead happier and more prosperous lives than those who don’t.

Happy International Day of Democracy 2020 quotes

"Democracy is a daring concept- a hope that we'll be best governed if all of us participate in the act of government. It is meant to be a conversation, a place where the intelligence and local knowledge of the electorate sums together to arrive at actions that reflect the participation of the largest possible number of people." Brian Eno

"Deliberation and debate is the way you stir the soul of our democracy." Jesse Jackson

"Freedom of expression - in particular, freedom of the press - guarantees popular participation in the decisions and actions of the government, and popular participation is the essence of our democracy." - Corazon Aquino

