Teachers' Day Wishes In English Quotes & Wishes To Send To Your Teachers

September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s day in India every year. This special day is celebrated in the memory of the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Radhakrishnan was born in a poor Brahmin family in Tiruttani, in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh in 1888. In spite of being faced with great odds, he went on to become a great scholar, philosopher and also a Bharat Ratna award recipient. Radhakrishnan also became the first Vice President of India.

He is best remembered as the second President of Independent India. He was the President of India for five years between 1962-1967. Students across the country take this day as an opportunity to express their gratitude to the unsung heroes of their life, their teachers. Hence, here are some heartfelt Teachers' Day Quotes and messages to send to the torchbearers in your life.

Teachers' day Wishes in English

May you live long enough to show our next generation the right path to follow and the right way to live their life. You are an inspiration!

You enlightened a thousand souls with the light of your wisdom and ignited in them the ever-burning flame of imagination. Happy teachers’ day to you!

Teaching Is Leaving A Vestige Of One Self, In The Development Of Another. And Surely The Student Is A Bank Where You Can Deposit Your Most Precious Treasures. Happy Teachers' Day 2019!

Your service to humanity is greatest of all. You wear the highest, most respected title on earth, A Teacher. Happy teachers' day!

You are not a teacher, you are an awakener Robert Frost

Better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher. Japanese Proverb

Teachers can change lives with just the right mix of Chalk and Challenges. Joyce Meyer

The whole purpose of Education is to turn Mirrors into Windows and teachers do just that. Sydney J. Harris

The Duties of a Teacher are niether few nor small, but they elevate the mind and give energy to the character. Dorothea Dix

If you have to put someone on a Pedestal, put Teachers. They are the society's heroes. Guy Kawasaki

I touch the future. I teach. Christa Mcauliffe

Everyone who remembers his own education remembers teachers, not methods and techniques. The teacher is the heart of the education system. Sidney Hook

Its the teacher that makes the difference, not the classroom. Michael Morpurg

A Teacher affects eternity. He can never tell where his influence stops. Henry B. Adams.

