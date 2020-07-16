​​​​​International Justice Day Quotes You Can Share On The Occasion

World Day for International Justice is observed on July 17 every year. This day is also known as International Criminal Justice Day or International Justice Day. This day is observed to give recognition to the emerging system of international criminal justice. International Justice Day is also celebrated to recognise the work of the International Court of Justice. Here are a few ​​​​​International Justice Day Quotes that you can share on this occasion:

Read Also | National French Fry Day: Know History, Origin, Significance And How It Is Celebrated

​​​​​International Justice Day quotes

"Truth never damages a cause that is just" - Mahatma Gandhi "All the great things are simple, and many can be expressed in a single word: freedom, justice, honour, duty, mercy, hope". -Winston Churchill "Slavery is founded in the selfishness of man's nature - opposition to it is his love of justice. These principles are an eternal antagonism; and when brought into collision so fiercely, as slavery extension brings them, shocks and throes and convulsions must ceaselessly follow".- Abraham Lincoln "Where justice is denied, where poverty is enforced, where ignorance prevails, and where any one class is made to feel that society is an organized conspiracy to oppress, rob and degrade them, neither persons nor property will be safe". "Overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity. It is an act of justice". - Nelson Mandela "There is no freedom without justice". - Simon Wiesenthal “Deserves it! I daresay he does. Many that live deserve death. And some that die deserve life. Can you give it to them? Then do not be too eager to deal out death in judgement. For even the very wise cannot see all ends.”

Read Also | International Rock Day: History, Meaning, Significance And Ways To Celebrate It

"Justice is doing for others what we would want to be done for ourselves." - Cary Haupen, International Justice Yicaion "Never forget that justice is what love looks like in public". "Man's capacity for justice makes democracy possible, but man's inclination to injustice makes democracy necessary". "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere". - Martin Luther King Jr. "There Can be no peace without Justice and Respect for Human Rights" "Without justice and love, peace will always be a great illusion". "Equal justice under law is not just a caption on the facade of the Supreme Court building, it is perhaps one of the most inspiring ideal of our society".

Read Also | Fool's Paradise Day History, Meaning, Significance, And Celebration

"We need to keep making our streets safer and our criminal justice system fairer - our homeland more secure, our world more peaceful and sustainable for the next generation".-Barack Obama “The man who passes the sentence should swing the sword. If you would take a man's life, you owe it to him to look into his eyes and hear his final words. And if you cannot bear to do that, then perhaps the man does not deserve to die.” ― George R.R. Martin, “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.” ― Benjamin Franklin "Delay of justice is injustice." “I have always found that mercy bears richer fruits than strict justice.” ― Abraham Lincoln "In matters of truth and justice, there is no difference between large and small problems, for issues concerning the treatment of people are all the same". -Albert Einstein "Social justice cannot be attained by violence. Violence kills what it intends to create". -Pope John Paul II

Read Also | National Beans ‘N’ Franks Day History: Know Its Origin, Meaning & How It Is Celebrated