International Mother Earth Day Images To Share With Your Friends

The International Mother Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22. The day also recognises the need to take collective responsibility to promote harmony with nature and the Earth. In 2009, The UN General Assembly decided April 22 as the day when International Mother Earth Day will be celebrated.

The first Earth Day took place in 1970. Around 20 million people took to streets outraged by oil spills, smog and polluted rivers. The people were protesting what they called as an environmental crisis. It was the planet’s largest civic event at the time and forced governments to pass environmental laws and establishing environmental agencies.

Mother Earth is urging a call to action. Nature has been suffering a lot lately. With the Australian fires, heat records, the worst invasion in Kenya, and now the Coronavirus, many believe that there is clearly a worldwide health and nature pandemic.

The International Mother Earth Day 2020 is marking its half-century this year. Earth Day 2020 calls for 24 hours of actions, big and small, for people and the planet. With world under COVID-19 lockdown, on this 50th anniversary, civil society organisers hope to fill the world's digital landscape with global conversations, positive acts, performances, webinars and events supporting urgent action on climate change.

